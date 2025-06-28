Did prosecution's bombshell witnesses against Sean 'Diddy' Combs make the case?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The prosecution has rested its case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, and now the wait begins.

After several weeks of testimony from 34 witnesses, we’ll soon learn whether the music mogul will be found guilty of the sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges against him.

The prosecution built a case around coercion, while the defense upholds its stance of consent.

Although Combs has pleaded not guilty on all counts and denied all allegations, many of the witnesses’ testimonies will be difficult for jurors to overlook.

Cassie Ventura, musician

Among the most compelling testimony was from Cassie Ventura, who dated Combs on-and-off for nearly a decade. Prior to these charges, she filed a lawsuit with accusations of rape and physical and emotional abuse against Combs, which was quickly settled.

At the time, the amount was not disclosed, though during the current case proceedings, it was revealed that the amount was $20 million. She detailed multiple instances of abuse by Combs, which was corroborated by others who testified at the trial.

Dawn Richard, former Danity Kane member

As a former member of Danity Kane, a famous girl group that Combs formed, Richard testified that she witnessed Combs assaulting Ventura on several different occasions.

On the stand, she detailed a specific outburst of Combs yelling at Ventura about eggs and grabbing the skillet to try and hit her over the head, causing Ventura to fall to the ground. Other first-hand accounts included several instances of Combs hitting Ventura with a closed fist on the face and in the stomach.

Personal Assistants and Hotel Managers

Several of Combs’ former personal assistants also testified in regards to the infamous "freak-offs" Combs allegedly hosted. Also called to the witness stand were several hotel managers, including Frederic Zemmour, general manager of the L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills. He testified in the guest profile notes for Combs, which included mentions of candle wax on everything and an excessive amount of oil, which caused a need for deep cleaning of the suite.

Federal Agents

In addition to first-hand experiences and witness accounts, prosecutors also relied on testimony from U.S. Attorney's Office Special Agent DeLeassa Penland to show evidence, such as paying hotel bills and airline tickets, that Combs used his business empire to covertly run a criminal enterprise.

Penland’s testimony was also important to show the jury portion of videos Combs took of the alleged "freak-offs," where he coerced women into sex and used the video footage against them. Defense lawyers for Combs don’t deny activities but rather argue that the videos show consensual acts among the participating adults.

Combs is charged with crimes that carry a maximum penalty of life in prison with a mandatory minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking, if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes since the beginning and previously rejected a plea deal which could have reduced his sentence.

The jury is tasked with deciding if Combs is guilty of the specific crimes he is charged with, nothing more, nothing less. The question is: Did the prosecution make their case that Combs’ acts were abusive and coerced or forced, or will he walk free?

