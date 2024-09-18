Expand / Collapse search
FLASHBACK: Kimmel joked with Diddy about running for president, said he’s a 'Boy Scout' compared to Trump

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Flashback: Jimmy Kimmel jokes with 'Diddy' about running for office Video

Flashback: Jimmy Kimmel jokes with 'Diddy' about running for office

In an August 1, 2018, episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the late-night host joked with Sean 'Diddy' Combs about running for office and doing a better job than President Trump.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel once joked that Sean "Diddy" Combs would be a better leader than former President Trump in a clip recently unearthed on social media.

On the August 1, 2018 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Kimmel asked the now-disgraced music mogul if he'd ever consider running for president.

"By the way, President Trump had his own vodka, it didn’t work out anywhere near as good as yours. Maybe you could be president. Do you ever think about anything like that?" he asked.

Combs told Kimmel he "wouldn't make a good president."

TOP 5 DIDDY INDICTMENT BOMBSHELLS: WHAT LEGAL EXPERTS PREDICT FOR FUTURE OF FALLEN MUSIC MOGUL

Diddy on Jimmy Kimmels show in 2018

Sean Diddy Combs was ordered held without bail following his arrest on multiple sex crime charges this week. (ABC/Screenshot)

"I wouldn’t really pass any of the things that you have to pass. But I guess Trump did it," he cracked as the audience laughed.

"You would be a Boy Scout by comparison," Kimmel told Combs.

"Yeah," Combs jokes back. "Nah, I like what I'm doing."

"There's no fun in that, is there?" Kimmel said of running for office. 

"I don't think I could be responsible for the whole country," Combs replied.

"You know what, I think that at this point? Almost anybody would be doing a better job," Kimmel said, referring to then-President Trump.

After Combs posed the same question to him, Kimmel joked that he "wouldn't do a better job" as president, but if Combs ran, he "would be happy" to be his running mate. 

"I say that because I know you won’t [run]," he quipped.

 DIDDY DENIED BAIL AFTER PLEADING NOT GUILTY TO SEX TRAFFICKING CRIMES

Photo of Trump, Diddy split image

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel joked in 2018 that Combs would make a greater president than President Trump. (Shayan Asgharnia/ Getty)

The 2018 clip is recirculating on social media after Combs was arrested on Monday following raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami connected to a federal human trafficking investigation.

Combs appeared in Manhattan federal court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to multiple sex crimes.

He was officially charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

He was ordered to be held without bail. His legal team plans to appeal the bail decision.

"Mr. Combs is a fighter. He's going to fight this to the end," the rapper's lawyer said outside the courthouse following the arraignment. "He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence. He's not afraid. He's not afraid of the charges."

A court sketch and close up of Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty to federal charges. (REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg, Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, Kimmel shared the news of Combs' arrest before playing a clip of Trump hosting "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2006 where he praised the rapper.

"I love Diddy. You know he’s a good friend of mine, he’s a good guy," Trump told contestant, singer Aubrey O'Day. "Is he a good guy?"

"I don’t want to answer that question," O'Day says in the clip.

"Oh well I think he’s a good guy, I’m going to stick up for him," Trump said.

Kimmel cracked, "To be fair, he also thinks Kim Jong-Un is a good guy, so only the best people."

Fox News' Tracy Wright and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.