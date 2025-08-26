David Spade reveals he considered getting his gun after autograph hunters followed him to his house

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Spade revealed during his podcast on Sunday that he recently almost pepper-sprayed some autograph seekers who followed him home and considered getting his gun out if they followed him up his driveway.

Spade explained he performed at The Improv comedy club and drove home afterward, detailing that one of his biggest fears about living in Los Angeles — which he described as "crime-ridden" — was being followed home and blocked in his driveway before getting beaten up and robbed.

"So, I'm going up this crummy little street, which is pretty skinny, and there's two cars behind me. I don't even notice. And I'm like, they're kind of on my a--. So, I go, ‘Well, oh s---,’" Spade said during his "Fly on the Wall" podcast. "So I pull over, and I got my pepper spray right here, and I don’t want to pull into my driveway, so I just pulled right before, like, let them pass. They pull up next to me and stop."

Spade said they asked, "‘Hey, can you sign a bunch of s---? We got all this stuff. We got some Funkos.’"

"And I go, ‘Get the f--- out of here.’ I go, ‘Are you guys,' they followed me from The Improv. Two cars. I lit them up, which was s-----, but they almost got sprayed," he said. "And then I went into my driveway. I was kind of nervous now because I went in, and I go, ‘If they come behind me, I’m going to get the gun. Just going to show it to them like, 'Hey, this is for real. Now you’re in my house. You can’t do this.’"

Spade and his podcast co-host Dana Carvey both agreed the autograph seekers weren't fans and said they sometimes get aggressive.

"Because they get like a clump, it’s kind of nerve-wracking. So they’re all clumped up when I drive out, and I wave through the window. They’re not really fans. I love fans, but we talked about this before, like at the airport," Spade said.

Carvey described it as a "business."

"But anyway, that story, I won’t milk it because we talked about the stuff before. Love the everyday fans, talk all day, have a great time. But these are just like an interesting breed of people that really rub me wrong. I hate it. I can’t stand it," Spade said.

Carvey agreed and said he supported Spade before adding, "You'd have to be in this situation. It sounds like first-world problems."

Other celebrities, including Brad Pitt, have also had run-ins with crime in Los Angeles, as Pitt's home was allegedly "ransacked" in June. Actress Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban were also victims of a home burglary in the city in February.

Spade offered up a $5,000 reward to help catch arsonists when wildfires were tearing through Los Angeles in January, The New York Post reported at the time.

"So if you can find somebody lighting a fire and you catch somebody, and you get the cops to bust them and throw them in jail, I’ll give you 5,000 bucks. So keep your eyes peeled. Do what you can out there," Spade said in a video he posted to his Instagram at the time, according to the New York Post.