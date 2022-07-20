Expand / Collapse search
Dana Perino blasts AOC over handcuff debacle: She wanted to 'play Congress'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and several members of the 'Squad' were arrested protesting outside of the Supreme Court

AOC already fundraising over handcuff performance: Perino Video

AOC already fundraising over handcuff performance: Perino

Fox News co-host Dana Perino said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., pretended to be handcuffed outside the Supreme Court so she could fundraise off of the incident on 'The Five.'

Fox News co-host Dana Perino blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, Wednesday on "The Five" for pretending to be handcuffed at an abortion access protest outside the Supreme Court. 

DANA PERINO: When I was a kid, at the end of school, I would love to play school. She [AOC] wanted to go to Congress, so she could play Congress. Here’s the thing: At Congress, you can pass laws. What were they doing as Jessica pointed out? What were they doing from the days that the leaked draft of the possible decision of Roe v. Wade to when it was announced, what were they doing in all of those times? 

AOC, LEFT-WING DEMOCRATS RENEW PUSH TO PACK SUPREME COURT AFTER TEXAS ABORTION RULING

The first thing she did yesterday after she made an Instagram video? She sent out a fund-raising e-mail. They’re making money on your being upset about Roe v. Wade. If you’re upset about that, what they’re doing, they’re pretending to protest and taking your money and doing nothing with it.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: 

