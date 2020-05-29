Texas Rep. Crenshaw on George Floyd's death: 'There's a very clear injustice there'

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw spoke to "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Friday and gave his take on George Floyd's death and the protests that have ensued across the nation.

"I think two things are true. George Floyd should be alive," Crenshaw said. "There's a very clear injustice there and I think there's also wide agreement on what should happen with respect to bringing justice to not just that one officer, but we're looking at all of them. There's no disagreement there."

Floyd, a black man, died in police custody this week after a white officer pinned him down by pressing his knee into the back of Floyd’s neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired and on Friday charged with murder. Three other police officers were also fired but have not been charged.

The White House was under a brief lockdown Friday night, as protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis continued to expand nationwide for a third night.

Crenshaw also spoke about the demonstrations erupting in major cities throughout the U.S.

"But there also shouldn't be disagreement on what's happening with these riots and the injustice that is occurring against innocent people in Minneapolis because of this. And I'm a little confused that some people that want to just brush right past that and make excuses for it," Crenshaw said. "That's also not OK. No, we can live by a very clear system of justice in this country."

"And we should all unite around George Floyd's case. I think that's very clear," Crenshaw added. "And we should also be able to say to you that... injustice does not justify further injustices against other people."

The congressman said anger is "clearly" justified in the case of Floyd.

"But the anger for this is clearly justified," Crenshaw said. "[...] It's clearly justified. There's no disputing that. There's no disagreement there."