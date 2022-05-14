Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino: Why the media and the left are melting down over Elon Musk

Owning history is power, said Bongino on 'Unfiltered'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Bongino: Those who don't learn from history, are doomed to repeat it Video

Bongino: Those who don't learn from history, are doomed to repeat it

'Unfiltered' host Dan Bongino breaks down the Democrats' endless cycle of failure.

Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted the Democrats' obsession with power through "owning history," Saturday night on 'Unfiltered.'

DAN BONGINO: There's a saying, "Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it." Today, I'd like to add to that, as long as Democrats are hellbent on rewriting it, and oh they are. Information control – that's power. All the challenges facing this country right now, we've seen them before. We've beaten them. There's nothing new here. We could learn from our mistakes, though, because the examples are all around us of prior failures. Yet, Democrats are hellbent on isolating you from the truth by rewriting, condemning and censoring the truth.

So after spending trillions of dollars and doing nothing to help bring down gas prices, diesel prices, the baby formula crisis, the food shortage crisis, and the medical supply shortages crisis, Biden's plan is to tax the rich and spend even more money. Even worse, a year ago, his administration said, "Inflation would never happen" And then when inflation did happen, they said, "No one could have predicted it."

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Biden said it's the Federal Reserve's job to rein in the fastest pace of inflation in decades, and backed the central bank's plans to scale back monetary stimulus. Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Folks, there's nothing new here. We've faced these problems before. Now, let's apply this to COVID, too, the rewriting of history. The Biden administration continues to push vaccine mandates and masks no matter how many COVID surges we see. But before the pandemic, people didn't really question the science behind masks.

So we're doomed again to keep repeating the same mistakes with lockdowns and masks. It's an endless cycle of failure. Folks, listen, the only way they can accomplish this is by controlling the flow of information. You're going to hear it on this show today. That is power. That's why the left is freaking out, by the way, over Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter. He threatens their monopoly on the control of information. And that is everything. 

