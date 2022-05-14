Dan Bongino: Why the media and the left are melting down over Elon Musk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino blasted the Democrats' obsession with power through "owning history," Saturday night on 'Unfiltered.'

DAN BONGINO: There's a saying, "Those who don't learn from history are doomed to repeat it." Today, I'd like to add to that, as long as Democrats are hellbent on rewriting it, and oh they are. Information control – that's power. All the challenges facing this country right now, we've seen them before. We've beaten them. There's nothing new here. We could learn from our mistakes, though, because the examples are all around us of prior failures. Yet, Democrats are hellbent on isolating you from the truth by rewriting, condemning and censoring the truth.

HANNITY: BIDEN WHITE HOUSE LIED TO AMERICANS ABOUT ‘TRANSITORY’ INFLATION

So after spending trillions of dollars and doing nothing to help bring down gas prices, diesel prices, the baby formula crisis, the food shortage crisis, and the medical supply shortages crisis, Biden's plan is to tax the rich and spend even more money. Even worse, a year ago, his administration said, "Inflation would never happen" And then when inflation did happen, they said, "No one could have predicted it."

Folks, there's nothing new here. We've faced these problems before. Now, let's apply this to COVID, too, the rewriting of history. The Biden administration continues to push vaccine mandates and masks no matter how many COVID surges we see. But before the pandemic, people didn't really question the science behind masks.

---

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

---

So we're doomed again to keep repeating the same mistakes with lockdowns and masks. It's an endless cycle of failure. Folks, listen, the only way they can accomplish this is by controlling the flow of information. You're going to hear it on this show today. That is power. That's why the left is freaking out, by the way, over Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter. He threatens their monopoly on the control of information. And that is everything.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE: