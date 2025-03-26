'Daily Show' host asks Boston mayor what advice she'd give to Dems to not be such 'losers'

"The Daily Show" host Ronny Chieng boldly asked Boston Mayor Michelle Wu if she had any ideas on how her party could be less unlikable during a Tuesday night interview on the comedy show.

"So what advice would you give to the Democrats running now about how to not be such f---ing losers?" he asked Wu. "Or, like, connect to the people more?"

"I truly don't understand what's happening, because every day on this show, we talk about some bull---- that happened and then nothing seems to matter," Chieng continued.

CNN and NBC News national polls released earlier this month found that the Democratic Party's popularity had dropped to new lows.

Just 29% of respondents to the CNN poll said they had a favorable view of the party, while 27% of registered voters said they had a positive view of the Democratic Party in the NBC poll.

"There's clearly a disconnect between the Democratic Party or maybe politics in general, if you're being generous, and the common people. Right?" Chieng asked Wu. "There's something weird happening. Like, do you feel that way?"

Wu said that she shared these feelings while growing up as an immigrant in this country, and that was one of the reasons why she entered politics, to "make a difference" and "change people's lives every single day by doing the work."

Chieng pressed the mayor on the Democratic Party's unpopularity again, marveling at how Wu won 64% of the vote in the 2021 election, yet her party is "incredibly unpopular" now, according to recent national polls.

Wu is seeking re-election in the November election and is being challenged by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's son Josh Kraft.

"You ran as a Democrat as well," Chieng told Wu. "Democrats, I don't know if you've seen the news lately — incredibly unpopular in this country. Could not be less popular. Everyone hates everything you're doing. They're, like, 10% popular. Whatever it is, it's horrible."

"How do you, as a Democratic mayor, like, do outreach to what I assume is a large percentage of your constituency that probably voted Republican and MAGA and Trump?" he asked.

Wu said that although residents hold a variety of views, there's a shared vision for "the greater good" and investment in education and infrastructure among her constituents. She also said that it's important to engage with the community and be "doing the work."

Chieng pressed Wu on what she would say to Bostonians who don't support her commitment to "sanctuary city" policies toward illegal immigrants.

Wu has vowed to protect immigrants against the Trump administration's deportation efforts. During her State of the City address last Wednesday, she told immigrants, "you belong here."

Wu defended this stance while on "The Daily Show," saying that Boston's welcoming attitude toward illegal immigrants makes the city more safe "for everyone."

She argued it was a false narrative that immigrants commit more crime, after a raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) resulted in the arrests of 370 illegal immigrants in the Boston area last week.

"We’re really focused on being that home for everyone, and it’s worked. So all of that buzz around whether these kinds of cities that are more welcoming for immigrants are more dangerous — it’s about a false narrative that immigrants are somehow more likely to commit crimes or cause harm, and that is just simply not true," she said.

Over 200 illegal migrants with serious criminal charges were arrested during an ICE raid in Massachusetts last week – including previously deported fentanyl traffickers, a child rape convict and murderers.

