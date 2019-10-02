Dagen McDowell: Kamala Harris' attack on Trump's Twitter account is sign of 'desperation'

"The Five" addressed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' attempt to silence President Trump's Twitter account, saying the California senator may be looking for a way to give her campaign a boost.

"I will say that I think Harris is trying to stir her base," co-host Juan Williams said Tuesday. "You know Elizabeth Warren went after Facebook and then [Mark Zuckerberg] went after her and now I think that what you get is Kamala Harris saying I think I can go after Twitter because there was a lot of anger at big tech going into 2020."

Harris said on Monday night that Trump should have his Twitter account suspended over, among other things, his tweets about the whistleblower whose complaint helped launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

KAMALA HARRIS DOUBLES DOWN ON SUSPENDING TRUMP ON TWITTER, URGES CEO 'DO SOMETHING'

"The president's tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up," Harris told CNN Monday.

Fox Business' Dagen McDowell said Harris' move is a sign of "desperation."

"Kamala Harris is fumbling and she's like, 'Oh, I'm going to go after Twitter because Elizabeth Warren sucked all the oxygen out of the room.' She's standing up and saying, 'I'm going to go after Facebook I'm going to break them up I'm going to go after all of these big technology companies,'" McDowell said. "Maybe by sucking up to some of these technology companies , Kamala Harris thinks she can get some money from them."

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Co-host Greg Gutfeld pointed out that Harris and others can't keep up with the president on Twitter.

"If you can't beat him, you ban him," he said.