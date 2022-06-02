NYC councilwoman calls out CUNY schools' alleged antisemitism: 'There has been no accountability'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City councilwoman Inna Vernikov is pushing back against alleged anti-Semitism from City University of New York campuses following an Israel ban which came in the form of law school officials unanimously supporting a pro-Palestinian movement against the Jewish state.

Vernikov told "Fox & Friends First" hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus on Thursday that CUNY campuses hold histories rife with anti-Semitism and that the discrimination has gone "unnoticed" for quite some time.

"There has been no accountability for the leadership, and we need to do something to fight against anti-Semitism," she said.

Vernikov added that she pulled $50,000 in funding for CUNY Law school after the controversy came to light.

"I believe we need to hold them [the law school] accountable for the anti-Semitism and the anti-Israel sentiment that has really been pervasive," she said on-air.

The resolution in favor of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against the state of Israel came with unanimous support from both faculty and students, according to Vernikov, who also noted that the campus recently invited a notoriously anti-Semitic speaker to deliver a commencement address. The New York Post Editorial Board slammed the school for inviting Nerdeen Mohsen Kiswani, calling him "a flagrant anti-Semite" who has called for the eradication of Israel.

Vernikov's – and others' – concerns of growing anti-Semitism on college campuses coincide with findings that similar sentiments are growing across multiple institutions nationwide.