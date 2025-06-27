Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

New poll reveals full extent of Trump's gains with minority voters in 2024

A Pew Research poll shows significant gains among Hispanic, Black and Asian Americans in Trump's November victory

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Published
Trump praises Latino support during Fox Noticias interview: 'I love them, they love me' Video

Trump praises Latino support during Fox Noticias interview: 'I love them, they love me'

Turning Point Action's Driena Sixto and Republican Latina Ana Kuecker join 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the president's sit-down interview with Fox Noticias, the importance of Hispanic media and immigration reform. 

A new poll from Pew Research Center highlighted President Donald Trump’s growing coalition of racially and ethnically diverse voters, Thursday. 

The Pew Research Center poll, which the organization calls "a study of the 2024 election, based on validated voters," said that Trump made up extensive ground with Hispanic voters, Black voters and Asian voters. 

It found that Trump significantly closed the gap on Hispanic voters, with 51% of them going to former Vice President Kamala Harris, and 48% going to Trump, a significant shift from the 2020 presidential election, when Trump fell behind with Hispanic voters to former President Joe Biden, 61%-36%. 

IMMIGRANTS ABANDON DEMS TO SUPPORT GOP IMMIGRATION POLICIES IN LARGE POLLING SHIFT

Trump increased his support among Black voters by 7%, with 15% of Black voters supporting Trump in November, up from 8% during the 2020 presidential election. 

Asian voters, while still trending to the left with 57% supporting Harris, voted 40% for Trump, up from 2020, when 70% supported Biden and 30% went for Trump. 

The voters' level of education also played a role. 

Trump had a 14-point advantage, 56% to 42%, among voters who did not have a 4-year college degree, with the Pew Research Center reporting that Trump doubled his 2016 margin among these voters. 

Harris won college-education voters by a margin of 57% to 41%. 

IF THEY HAD TO DO IT OVER AGAIN, BLACK TRUMP VOTERS TELL CNN THEY’D STILL VOTE FOR HIM

Voters who lived in rural areas also chose Trump overwhelmingly, 69%-29%, while 65% of urban voters chose Harris, and only 33% chose Trump. 

Trump also did well among religious voters, with almost two-thirds, or 64% of them who attended religious services monthly or more backing Trump, and only about a third, or 34%, voting for Harris. 

The 45th and 47th president also gained some ground with men, with 55% - 43% voting for him. Men under 50-years-old chose Trump 49% - 48%. In 2020, they chose Biden by 10 points, with 53% going for Biden, and 43% going for Trump.

"President Trump’s historic reelection and the overall MAGA movement is a big tent welcome for all and home to a large swath of the American people," Harrison Fields, special assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"The President continues to foster a national pride that should be celebrated daily, and he is honored to serve all Americans," Fields added. "The American people voted for a return to common sense, and the President is delivering on every campaign promise supported by 77 million voters and is ushering in our Golden Age."

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.