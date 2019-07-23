Matt Schlapp: Cory Booker's 'punching' remark about Trump reveals Democrats' hypocrisy

Sen. Cory Booker's, D-N.J. criticism of President Trump during an appearance on late-night television is an example of Democrats' hypocrisy regarding civility in politics, according to Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Democrats criticize Trump for his use of extreme language, but it seems Democrats also resort to the intense rhetoric, Schlapp said on "The Ingraham Angle."

Speaking to NBC's Seth Meyers, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said Trump irritates him.

"Donald Trump is a guy who, you understand, he hurts you and my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him, which would be bad for this elderly, out-of-shape man that he is if I did that," he said, adding he found the New York Republican a, "physically weak specimen."

CORY BOOKER SAYS HE FEELS LIKE 'PUNCHING' TRUMP, CALLS HIM 'ELDERLY, OUT-OF-SHAPE MAN'

In his interview with Laura Ingraham, Schlapp slammed Booker, saying, "you're not allowed to make public attacks or references to attacking the president."

"Their whole thing is about 'Trump's language is out of bounds'... and 'he's causing all this hostility.' This man's running for president," he said of the former Newark mayor.

Schlapp said a major problem for Democratic candidates is that the voters are able to see through some of their rhetoric.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The American people are practical," he said. "Do they think these people are ready to lead with language like that?"

In the late-night appearance, Booker added he found Trump to be a "bully."

"Do you see what I'm talking about here?" he asked Meyers.

"That's his tactics and you don't beat a bully like him, fighting him on his tactics, on his terms, using his turf. He's the body shamer, he's the guy that tries to drag people in the gutter."

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.