Conservative graduate from 'No Safe Spaces': Left-wing censorship on campuses 'absolutely insane'

Conservative students need to take a stand on leftist censorship of free speech, University of Washington graduate Chevy Swanson said Tuesday.

Swanson was featured in the newly released docudrama "No Safe Spaces," which examines the politically correct world of academia, driven by the political left.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, Swanson said the effort against freedom of speech is coming on both sides of the aisle and that conservatives need to "say that this is not something that conservatives stand for."

"Conservatives stand for fighting for their ideas and defending those ideas and debating those that disagree. We are willing to debate extremists on both sides and say that our ideas are better -- our ideas are stronger," he told Kilmeade.

Swanson said that the message of "No Safe Spaces" couldn't come at a better time: "We're seeing censorship all over."

At Georgetown University two Republican immigration officials were shouted out of events by protesters.

More than 700 Harvard students signed a petition protesting the school's newspaper, The Crimson, for reaching out to ICE for comment on an immigration story.

"Of course, I had to sue the University of Washington for our right to assemble -- our right to speak," he added. "But I think it's wildly important that we continue to beat the drum, we continue to say that we are here to defend these things."

In a recent Chegg/College Pulse poll among 1,500 students, 69 percent said they'd vote Democrat in 2020, while only 23 percent said that they'd vote for President Trump's reelection.

"It's absolutely insane, honestly," said Swanson. "There's backlash against the movie. There's backlash against conservatives in general on these campuses. And, it moves left at the rate that is unseen. And, ultimately, it's unsustainable and it can't go on.

"We need to fully defend free speech whenever possible. Movies like this do that. We need to make sure our campus activists or our campus activist groups are defending it as well," he concluded.

"No Safe Spaces" is already surging at the box office -- only behind the "Terminator" in its limited release in two major markets. It releases nationwide on November 15.