Former university president warns of 'ideological fascism' on campuses: 'We've created a monster'

College campuses in 2019 are implementing thought control and ideological fascism rather than championing free speech, former American University president Dr. Everett Piper said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, Piper claimed free speech is being trampled on to satisfy the left's singular political agenda.

"What we have today is thought control rather than the premise of thoughtful debate. It's ideological fascism," said Piper, who also examines the politically correct world of academia in the docudrama called "No Safe Spaces," now in theaters.

"'You will think like us. You will look like us. You will talk like us. And, if you don't, we will crush you. We will crush you. We will silence you,'" he claimed.

Piper pointed out to Kilmeade that "you have people like Adam Carolla and Van Jones and Bill Maher and Dennis Prager and Dave Rubin...and then conservative Christians...agreeing that what we're creating today on our campuses is a monster — rather than academic freedom and intellectual liberty."

DENNIS PRAGER: 'NO SAFE SPACES' SHOWS THE LEFT AS 'A PURELY DESTRUCTIVE FORCE'

"We've created a monster and it's turning around to consume us," he said.

"How did it happen?" Piper asked. "We've been teaching ideological foreclosure. We've been teaching political correctness rather than common sense, natural law, self-evident truths, and those big laws that actually lend themselves to freedom."

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

That said, Piper believes that recognition of campus hive minds – what he terms a "crisis of foreclosure" – could potentially "lead us to a correction."

"You don't go to college or university to be indoctrinated," said Piper. "I think if we recognize this is an opportunity to go back to the classic liberal arts institution, where you teach liberty and you teach freedom, rather than teach fascism, then we can have a correction in the right direction."