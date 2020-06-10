Wounded veteran Johnny 'Joey' Jones: 'The Rebel flag doesn't have a place in our culture'

Retired Staff Sgt. Johnny "Joey" Jones added his voice to those opposed to public displays of the Confederate flag, as Americans take stock of the country's culture amid mass protests following the death of George Floyd.

The U.S. Navy announced Tuesday that it is working to ban the Confederate flag from all “installations, ships, aircrafts and submarines,” and the previously the U.S. Marine Corps announced the symbol would be banned from all common, work and public areas on Marine Corps premises.

However, Jones suggested that Americans engage with their fellow citizens before they rely on the government to ban the Civil War-era symbol.

"The Rebel flag doesn't have a place in our culture," Jones told Harris Faulkner on "Outnumbered Overtime" on Wednesday, "but the way you get rid of it is you walk up to people and you hand them an American flag and you say, 'Let's get rid of that.'"

Jones, who lost both of his legs above the knee and suffered severe damage to his right forearm and both wrists in Afghanistan in 2010, encouraged Americans to understand each other's perspectives.

"I come at this from a very humble and honest place," said Jones. "I grew up in northwest Georgia. I went to high school and my teacher called [the Civil War], the War of Northern Aggression, and dressed as a Confederate soldier from his reenactment uniform twice a year."

"I have faith in my people, all over this country to get rid of that [flag] and to understand why," he continued, "I served in the United States Marine Corps — I don't have room in my heart for two countries' flags. I know the one I fought for and I think that's what most Americans believe in too."

Jones is also the host of the new Fox Nation series, "Fox Nation Outdoors," in which he travels around the country hunting and fishing with some special people, who share his passion for the outdoors lifestyle.

"These are people [who] are celebrities, but hunt in their life," Jones told Faulkner, explaining that he hopes, "to share that idea of hunting and conservation and enjoying the world God made for us with the rest of America and maybe they'll go out and try it as well."

In one episode, UFC legend and U.S. Army veteran Randy Couture carries Jones across a stream during a duck hunt.

Laughing, Jones explained that he asks for help when he needs it, "I have prosthetic legs, so walking across water is not conducive or helpful in any situation, so I keep friends around me that are big and strong enough to help me out."

