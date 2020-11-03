Comey tweets photo of himself in Biden-Harris swag: 'Vote for your country'

FBI Director James Comey is stirring the pot once again, tweeting a photo of himself with swag supporting former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

"Vote for your country," said the vocal critic of President Trump, who notably fired him in 2017.

The photo prompted thousands of responses.

"You were the 'non biased, apolitical' FBI Director? LOL," one user wrote.

KIMBERLY STRASSEL: COMEY'S TESTIMONY 'VIVID REMINDER' ELECTION WON'T HINGE ONLY ON THE ISSUES

Conservative author Ben Shapiro similarly noted the bias from Comey, who testified in September about the FBI's conduct during the early stages of the Russia investigation.

"Yeah, we know," Shapiro said in response to Comey's Biden swag. "This is kind of the problem."

"Comey, continuing his ego trip, and reminding America that he is a partisan activist," tweeted GOP Rapid Response Director Steve Guest.

Comey has managed to upset both sides of the political spectrum. But not everyone was as critical of his open support for Biden.

The former FBI director came under fire in September for telling senators he didn't recall certain pieces of information surrounding the Russia investigation. Other than Comey, other high-ranking law enforcement officials -- former DNI James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan -- have criticized the president.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Trump and others have accused them of engaging in a coup of sorts, Comey has vehemently defended himself and his agency. Last year, he lambasted the president's claim that he and his associates committed "treason" during the Russia investigation -- noting that although it was tempting to ignore the president, he was acting as a "liar who doesn’t care what damage he does to vital institutions."

"There was no corruption. There was no treason. There was no attempted coup. Those are lies, and dumb lies at that. There were just good people trying to figure out what was true, under unprecedented circumstances," Comey wrote in The Washington Post