Comer reveals new Biden family member has emerged in GOP-led probe: 'We've got a problem here'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., revealed a new Biden family member has emerged in the investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings.

Comer, who is spearheading the investigation into the matter, declined to reveal the identity of the family member Tuesday, but said the revelation raises more national security concerns about foreign "influence peddling."

The Republican detailed how long-anticipated financial records, which the Treasury Department recently granted access to, indicate the Biden family received a $3 million payment from individuals tied to the Chinese Communist Party shortly after President Biden's tenure as vice president concluded.

"There were three different Biden family members that received a cut from that $3 million, including a new Biden family member that's never before been included in any of these investigations," Comer told "America's Newsroom." "So our question is, what exactly did they do to receive that money? What was the purpose of that $3 million wire?"

"Now, that's just the first wire that we've actually been able to obtain bank records," he continued. "There are many, many more."

The Treasury allowed the release of the suspicious activity reports (SARs) Tuesday, Comer announced, which serve in part as the basis for the GOP-led probe into the president's son's foreign transactions.

The SARs reportedly involved funding from "China and other foreign nations," sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News in 2020.

Comer requested the documents weeks ago, and after accusing the Treasury of obstructing its probe into the matter, the department finally complied with the request.

"I'm not going to disclose that new name because that really changes things, because what we assumed was this was just about the president's son and two brothers, but now there's a new name that's emerged," Comer said.

"So we've got a problem here with respect to trying to determine what exactly this family was doing to receive these transactions from China," he continued. "This is important, and I think every American should be concerned about this issue of national security."

The thousands of records span 14 years, co-host Bill Hemmer said during the segment.

But Comer noted a significant question that remains unanswered despite the release is what the CCP-linked individuals got in exchange for the massive payment.

"This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and we're investigating the Biden family, and again, after this new batch of information, it expands," Comer said. "There are more family members involved in this than just the president's son."

"What they've said in the media is, 'Oh, this was for business.' We can't identify any business," Comer said. "It appears it went into their personal account, so if China is investing with the Bidens in a business, we can't find any business. They don't manufacture anything. They don't sell anything. They don't own any real estate. We don't know what the business is."

Comer has long suspected "influence peddling," suggesting Hunter sold his father's political influence abroad for lump sum payments.

Meanwhile, Comer received scrutiny from Ranking Member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., for subpoenaing the bank records, accusing him of acting "on behalf" of former President Trump.

"I fear this wildly overbroad subpoena suggests that your interest in this investigation is not in pursuing defined facts or informing public legislation, but conducting a dragnet of political opposition research on behalf of former President Trump," he said in a letter this week.

Comer shot back at his "disappointing" allegations, demanding an apology from his Democratic colleague.

"I haven't spoken to Donald Trump since he left office," Comer said. "I don't even know who Donald Trump's attorneys are. In that letter, he accused me of working with Donald Trump's attorneys. That is not true, and Jamie Raskin owes me an apology."

"But really, at the end of the day, the purpose of that letter was to leak to the press that I had subpoenaed Bank of America two weeks ago," he continued. "That was the purpose of the letter, and he just threw in a bunch of other false accusations. It's very disappointing that Jamie Raskin would stoop to that level."

Hunter has been under investigation since 2018 over matters related to his overseas business dealings.

Meanwhile, President Biden is also under investigation for his alleged mishandling of classified material.

They are the first father-son duo to be under federal investigation separately but at the same time.

