Comer: Marjorie Taylor Greene must've spooked Hunter because he 'ran out of there' when she spoke

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., offered highlights from Hunter Biden's surprise appearance at his contempt of Congress hearing.

He told Fox News a pivotal point in the hearing was when Biden, who entered with attorneys Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris, suddenly rose and left the room as the microphone was given to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Comer told "The Ingraham Angle" that despite some Democrats' reported claims the appearance was a publicity win for Biden, the play-by-play showed otherwise.

"He was there for about 15 minutes. [Florida Democrat Jared] Moskowitz was recognized. He said ‘Hunter Biden is here to answer questions’, and then his time expired," Comer said.

COMER POINTS TO DEMS' TREATMENT OF BANNON IN CLAIMING HUNTER BIDEN SUBPOENA HYPOCRISY

"I recognized Marjorie Taylor Greene. She was going to ask Hunter Biden questions because Moskowitz said he was there to answer questions. As soon as he realized Marjorie Taylor Greene was going to ask him a question, they ran out of there. They knocked over people on the way out the door."

As Biden and his counsel made their exit, Greene remarked, "Excuse me, Hunter, apparently you're afraid of my words."

Comer said that episode showed that Biden was indeed not at the hearing to answer any questions, and that it is another example of his will to show "the arrogance and entitlement that he's had his entire life."

"Look, this is an investigation of Joe Biden. It's about what his family did to receive the millions of dollars from our enemies around the world. And we just have simple questions that we need to ask Hunter Biden in a deposition," Comer said.

COMER TORCHES NATIONAL ARCHIVES OVER FIGHT FOR UNREDACTED HUNTER EMAILS

Later, another Republican in the hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, told "Jesse Watters Primetime" that it was not only Greene who had been interrupted.

Mace recounted interruptions from the Democratic side of the dais as her speaking time preceded that of Moskowitz.

She noted she was the only Republican able to "take [Biden] on," after the first son unexpectedly appeared during her time.

"[I]f this was one of your millions of viewers that defied a congressional subpoena, showed up and spit in the face of Congress by not coming before us, by not doing the deposition and then walked out – you would be held in contempt of Congress… and you'd be thrown in jail," Mace said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mace contrasted Biden's behavior with that of former first son Donald Trump Jr., who sat for hours of depositions before a Democrat-controlled Congress.

"Because, Donald Trump and every member of his family follows the law in this country, which is what we're about. [It's] complete hypocrisy," she said.