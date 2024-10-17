Comedian Andrew Schulz claims venue canceled shows after he interviewed Trump

Comedian Andrew Schulz claimed that his stand-up shows at a New York City venue were abruptly canceled, hours after he interviewed former President Trump.

Schulz and his "Flagrant" podcast co-hosts discussed their impressions of the Republican presidential candidate and the state of the 2024 race on their most recent episode, after their wide-ranging interview with Trump last week.

Schulz also claimed the Brooklyn Academy of Music "BAM" suddenly dropped his booked shows at the venue after the interview aired, which BAM denies.

"It's not like, ‘we might do it here.’ It's booked. It's ready to go. We're going on sale this week. We have the entire production team come out for this… it's ready to go," Schulz explained. "And three and a half hours after the interview, they cancel shows."

"Read the exact email, because they're canceling my shows but they're also begging Live Nation to not cancel future shows with them. Like they still want business, just not this guy. Now, I don't know if it's [because of] the Trump interview, but the day before it came out, we were ready to go and we were going on sale this week," Schulz emphasized before putting the alleged email on screen.

"First of all, I want to thank you for thinking of BAM for Andrew Schulz's upcoming comedy show. We are always excited when promoters consider our space for their events. After some internal discussion with leadership, it was decided that BAM is not the right fit for this show at this time. That said, we really do appreciate you reaching out, and we'd love to work with you on future events that might be a better match for BAM. Our door is always open for a chat about other shows you think might work well in our space. Thanks again for considering us. Looking forward to potentially collaborating down the line," the email read.

Schulz said he found it "interesting" that the venue would drop his appearances just hours after his podcast posted the interview, and before the "liberal media spun it in liberals' favor."

"F- them and F- them forever," he added.

"Again, I can't say for sure this is what it is," he said, suggesting maybe the venue looked into him further and found other things they didn't like in his past comedy routines.

When reached for comment, BAM denied Schulz's claims.

"This show was not cancelled; it was a prospective rental that was never contracted. The decision to pass was made by BAM’s senior staff well before the podcast interview with Donald Trump," a spokesperson for the venue told Fox News Digital.

Schulz also declared that he felt Trump was "winning by a landslide" after the podcast. He revealed that they invited Vice President Kamala Harris onto the podcast too, but her team declined.

The vice president sat down with Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier on "Special Report" on Wednesday, where she was pressed on many voters' top issues, immigration and the economy.

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance , R-Ohio, have sat down for at least 80 interviews since the Harris-Walz ticket was formed in early August, compared to at least 44 non-scripted interviews for the Democratic presidential ticket thus far.

