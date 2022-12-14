Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'

Comedian Amber Ruffin told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Chelsea and Hillary Clinton were "stark-raving normal" while discussing their recent appearance on her late-night talk show.

Co-host Joy Behar asked about them also doing karaoke with the comedian and visiting Ruffin's home.

"It was nuts. These people were inside of my house where I sleep and fart. I couldn’t believe that, and they were, like, so stark-raving normal," Ruffin said. "Chelsea kept getting embarrassed by Hillary Clinton. I had to be, like, Chelsea, Hillary Clinton is allowed to say whatever she wants."

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed that Chelsea and Hillary were "very normal people" and said they have a great relationship.

"They don’t sing that well though," Hostin added as the hosts and Ruffin laughed.

Chelsea and Hillary did karaoke with Ruffin and actress Vanessa Williams in the season five premiere of Apple TV+’s "Carpool Karaoke: The Series." The four sang Gloria Gaynor's hit "I Will Survive."

"I wouldn’t bring that up if I were you, Sunny," Goldberg said.

Ruffin added that Hillary and Chelsea sang their "very best."

Chelsea joined the hosts of "The View" in October and was asked about a comment from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX., who said on the show that Clinton had denied the results of the 2016 election. The hosts asked for her reaction to his comments.

"Well that’s funny, Sunny, cause I’m pretty sure that I remember that next day I was standing behind her when she conceded, and that she said, while she had campaigned very hard against President Trump, she hoped he would be a president for all Americans," she said.

Chelsea and Hillary also came out with a docuseries in September on Apple TV+ called "Gutsy."

The eight-part series followed the Clintons as they met with different women who inspired them and who they believe paved the way for those who will come after them.

Kim Kardashian, Gloria Steinem, Jane Goodall, Megan the Stallion, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson all appeared in the documentary series.