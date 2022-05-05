Credit card for conservatives pushes back against 'woke' capitalism with every swipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Republican strategist has developed a new credit card for conservatives that fights back against the "woke" capitalism movement.

Rob Collins told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that a portion of every Coign card swipe fee is donated to conservative causes.

"Conservatives are swiping their credit card, every credit card they have, and they're funding liberal causes, woke causes and corporate America," Collins said.

"It was just time to start to organize our commerce and our points of view into one card."

Collins, who funded Coign, said the card is backed by MRV Banks in Missouri and works like any other major credit card. He explained to host Brian Kilmeade that donations come at no cost to the cardholder.

Collins called it "ridiculous" that most credit cards fund causes that "work against" conservative ideals.

"Trillions of dollars of conservative commerce funds billions of dollars of contributions to liberal woke progressive causes that are not an expression of where conservatives are," he said.

Collins clarified that the money from Coign cards will not be given to political candidates, only to causes and charities working to solve problems in America with conservative solutions.

He said the majority of support for the card came from everyday conservative Americans in addition to bankers and lawyers.

One week after Coign’s launch, Collins said the response thus far has been "awesome" and noted many young people and women who are tired of corporate America have reached out and asked how to join.

"There is an opportunity here to take all of our all of our commerce, all of the excitement and positivity of the conservative movement," he said. "And start to fund some really great conservative causes."