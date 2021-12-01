CNN spokesman on Stelter floating Cuomo returning within weeks: 'It’s all speculative'

A CNN spokesman said media correspondent Brian Stelter's statement Wednesday that Chris Cuomo could return to the airwaves in a matter of weeks was "speculative" until the network's review of the anchor's actions was completed.

Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN on Tuesday following a state investigation's release of emails, texts, and evidence showing the anchor was more involved in his brother Andrew Cuomo's defense against sexual misconduct allegations than previously known. The former New York governor resigned in August.

While organizations and reporters across the spectrum have called on CNN to fire Chris Cuomo for breaching viewer trust and crossing ethical boundaries, his ultimate fate remains unclear. But Stelter, CNN's in-house media reporter who has frequently defended Cuomo throughout his controversies, suggested on "New Day" Wednesday that the suspension could be brief.

Stelter said there was a combination of disappointment and relief inside and outside CNN over Cuomo's benching, before adding, "We're heading into a holiday season. I think it's possible he will be on the bench for several weeks. It's possible he'll be back in January."

Stelter's nightly newsletter, penned Tuesday by fellow media reporter Oliver Darcy, stated, "it's possible that Cuomo – who frequently ranks as the highest-rated host on the network -- will remain on the bench for weeks."

Reached for comment, CNN spokesman Matt Dornic dismissed the notion that such language indicated Cuomo was definitely heading for a return.

"Anything is possible but it’s all speculative until the review is complete. It’s not even been 24 hrs," he told a Fox News Digital reporter. "[Stelter] asked me last night just like every other reporter. And I just told you what I told him. I assume your TV hit would look pretty similar."

Tuesday's suspension marks the latest chapter in the long, troubling saga for CNN, which has been plagued by low ratings, as well as scandals like Cuomo's and legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom masturbation incident that did not prevent him from eventually returning to air.

Cuomo's chummy interviews with his brother and then-governor over his handling of the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic were a black eye for CNN's journalistic reputation. Although accepted in some circles at the time as harmlesss fun, the joking interplay and prop comedy routines didn't age well, particularly in light of Gov. Cuomo's widely panned nursing home coronavirus policies and accusations he hid death counts from federal authorities.

Then, revelations that Chris Cuomo privately provided advice and strategy to his brother's political team as Gov. Cuomo faced multiple sexual harassment allegations further embarrassed CNN, which nevertheless did not reprimand its star host. The latest document dump, however, was too much for CNN to countenance, as it finally formally reprimanded him for effectively misleading his bosses about his extensive, enthusiastic involvement in his brother's political operation, all while anchoring its most-watched show.

Chris Cuomo pushed to have his advice heeded on strategy and messaging as his brother was embroiled in the harassment scandal, used media sources to investigate his brother's accusers ("I have a lead on the wedding girl," he wrote to Cuomo aides at one point), and even snooped on journalist Ronan Farrow's progress on a story about the scandal.

"The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense," CNN said in a statement Tuesday. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second. However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."