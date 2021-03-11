CNN anchors address latest Andrew Cuomo drama ... while steering clear of sixth accuser's groping claim

After CNN went over 48 hours without mentioning the explosive groping allegation that was made against Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the network's anchors and correspondents informed its viewers Thursday of the latest drama surrounding the growing calls for his resignation, while still avoiding the governor's sixth accuser.

Nearly 40 minutes into the 3 p.m. ET program Thursday, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin addressed the 59 New York Democrats who've signed a letter calling for Cuomo's resignation and invited on Democratic State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who expressed his support for the governor's impeachment.

CNN CONTINUES CUOMO BLACKOUT AFTER SIXTH ACCUSER REPORTEDLY CLAIMS SHE WAS GROPED BY GOVERNOR

During the interview, it was Mamdani who mentioned the bombshell report from Times-Union about the sixth accuser, an unnamed female aide who claimed Cuomo reached into her blouse and fondled her late last year at the governor's mansion.

Baldwin refrained from acknowledging the sixth accuser Mamdani invoked and moved on to another question about the impeachment push.

On CNN's 4 p.m. ET timeslot, Jake Tapper ran an expansive report about the latest Cuomo drama, including Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joining the calls for his resignation and its own fact-checking of Cuomo's misleading nursing home rhetoric in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC ALL AVOID ON-AIR COVERAGE OF SIXTH CUOMO ACCUSER AFTER STORY BROKE

Yet when addressing the sexual misconduct allegations, CNN correspondent Brynn Gingras told Tapper, "Five women, four who formerly worked with or for the governor, have publicly accused Cuomo of either sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior," putting emphasis on the accusers who "publicly" came forward.

In 2018 during the confirmation battle of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, CNN did not hesitate to report on the letter to a Democratic lawmaker written by an anonymous woman alleging he committed sexual assault. The woman was later identified as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

RACHEL MADDOW BREAKS SILENCE ON CUOMO, WARNS MSNBC VIEWERS HIS SCANDALS ARE 'DEVELOPING BY THE SECOND'

Following Baldwin and Tapper, Wolf Blitzer covered Cuomo's political woes in the second hour of "The Situation Room," appearing to inexplicably thread the needle in reporting the latest developments facing the governor while avoiding the most disturbing misconduct claim against him.

On Friday's "New Day," its daily morning show, CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota gently pushed back after her guest, New York Times journalist Jesse McKinley mentioned that "six" accusers had come forward against Cuomo, telling viewers, "CNN hasn't been able to confirm that number."

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

CNN previously went two full days of programming without mentioning the Times-Union's bombshell reporting, which began on Tuesday.

"The staff member, whose identity is being withheld by the Times Union, had been called to the mansion under the apparent pretext of having her assist the governor with a minor technical issue involving his mobile phone," the Times Union reported, according to a source with direct knowledge of the allegation. "They were alone in Cuomo's private residence on the second floor when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her, according to the source."

CHRIS CUOMO BLASTED AFTER TELLING CNN VIEWERS HE CAN'T COVER BROTHER ANDREW'S HARASSMENT SCANDAL

The report continued, "The person, who is not authorized to comment publicly, said the woman — who is much younger than Cuomo — told the governor to stop. Her broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her."

Cuomo denied the allegations but called the reported details "gut-wrenching."

A report about the alleged groping has since been made to Albany Police by the New York State Executive Chamber.

The mainstream media previously hailed Cuomo's "leadership" in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic; media correspondent Brian Stelter at one point sycophantically said Cuomo provided "hope" and he would pass Cuomo's advice along to his own children.

The governor is the older brother of the network's star anchor, Chris Cuomo, putting CNN in an awkward position.

Rather than cover the Democratic governor objectively, CNN allowed the "Cuomo Prime Time" host to welcome the governor for a series of chummy interviews that lacked in substance but were heavy in fanfare.

While Gpv. Cuomo's controversial nursing home policy went virtually unmentioned, the CNN anchor made plenty of time for brotherly banter, hyping the governor's presidential prospects, and even prop comedy.

Now, as his brother faces multiple scandals and investigations, as well as calls for his resignation and impeachment, Chris Cuomo has said he "obviously" cannot cover the embattled governor despite previously starring in what critics dubbed CNN's "Cuomo-Cuomo variety hour."