Brooke Baldwin announces exit from CNN, says she doesn't have a job lined up: 'Feeling very, very vulnerable'

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Tuesday that she'll be leaving the network this spring.

Baldwin shared the news to her viewers at the top of "CNN Newsroom" that she'll be departing in April.

After offering a heartful message thanking her loyal audience and her CNN colleagues, the anchor hinted at an uncertain future, which she indicated will include unemployment.

"There is just more that I need to do, more that I need to do outside of this place, outside the walls of this place, a place I have been privileged to call home now for 13 years," Baldwin said. "And yep, we are still in a pandemic. And no, I don't have a job I'm jumping right into. And yes, I'm feeling very, very vulnerable. But what is it Brené Brown says, 'Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity, and change.' And I am so excited as to what's to come."

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Baldwin's exit from CNN may have been foreshadowed last fall after she sent cryptic messages on Instagram that suggested she was being forced off the air following the network's announcement that Jake Tapper would be taking over her timeslot for an extended weekday show ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

"As the election gears up, the political maestro @jaketapper will hold down my hour and his for the coming weeks. Wish I was with you, but I’ll see ya on [TV] on the flip side of the election," Baldwin wrote back in October.

Baldwin responded to a variety of comments on the post, insisting she’s "healthy" and will be back but she did not want to be taken off the air.

A fan asked, "Why are you taking so many weeks off at such an important time?"

"Not my choice," Baldwin responded.

CNN did not respond to Fox News' request for comment at the time.

