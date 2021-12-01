CNN anchors refrain from publicly condemning Chris Cuomo for avalanche of journalistic malpractice

The anchors of CNN who pride themselves as righteous truthtellers of the highest journalistic integrity were noticeably tepid about their colleague Chris Cuomo, who was suspended by the network over his extensive involvement in helping his brother through scandal.

The bombshell documents released Monday by the New York Attorney General's office showing Cuomo's intense efforts to protect now-ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo received minimal attention on CNN, which the liberal, scandal-plagued network only acknowledged after the network announced his suspension.

But none of the network's biggest stars, from Wolf Blitzer to Jake Tapper, who was reportedly infuriated behind the scenes, offered no public condemnation of Cuomo's actions.

Even Cuomo's primetime bestie Don Lemon couldn't even stomach the mention of the suspension.

Cuomo's sudden disappearance from CNN's airwaves was addressed only twice since the network's announcement.

The first was by his primetime colleague Anderson Cooper, who awkwardly informed CNN viewers about Cuomo's suspension while sitting across from Jeffrey Toobin, the network's chief legal analyst who famously returned following his Zoom masturbation scandal last year.

The second occurred Wednesday on CNN's poorly watched flagship morning program "New Day." After recapping the controversy, network lackey Brian Stelter suggested "it's possible" Cuomo could return as soon as January.

A CNN spokesperson rolled back Stelter's comments, telling Fox News, "Anything is possible but it’s all speculative until the review is complete. It’s not even been 24 hrs."

Cuomo addressed his suspension on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday,

"It hurts to even say it, it’s embarrassing, but I understand it and I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did," Cuomo said. "I’ve apologized in the past and I mean it, it’s the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues and do anything but help."

Transcripts from Cuomo’s interview with state investigators indicated the CNN star would reach out to media sources to find out about his brother’s accusers before they came forward publicly. Text messages also indicated he snooped on journalists about upcoming stories that would make his brother look bad, and relayed the information to governor’s aides.

Cuomo's admission contradicted what he told CNN viewers in August when he claimed, "I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation."

Liberal news organizations, women’s groups, journalists from across the political spectrum and women who accused the former governor of sexual misconduct have all called for CNN to fire Cuomo.