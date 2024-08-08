CNN analyst triggered by JD Vance approaching Kamala Harris' plane, suggests it was threatening to women

A CNN analyst complained about GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance approaching Air Force 2 to try and confront Vice President Harris about her dodging the media so far during her campaign, claiming he’s trying to "intimidate" the Democratic presidential nominee.

The Grio's Natasha Alford ripped Vance on CNN Wednesday for approaching the vice president’s plane on a tarmac in Wisconsin and bashing her to the reporters who were waiting for her appearance.

"How dare you, right? This is the vice president of the United States," Alford declared.

In a move that went viral on Wednesday, Vance approached a press gaggle awaiting Harris at the Chippewa Valley Regional airport. As Vance got to the reporters, he quipped, "I just wanted to check out my future plane," and then slammed Harris for dodging formal interviews and press conferences to this point in her campaign.

VP KAMALA HARRIS PICKING GOV. TIM WALZ AS RUNNING MATE MET WITH MEDIA SCORN: ‘SUCH A WEIRD CHOICE’

"But I also wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why Kamala Harris refuses… Why does she refuse to answer questions from the media?" Vance asked.

Alford appeared offended on behalf of the vice president during the CNN segment, saying, "I think so many people will be turned off by this." Off-screen, one of her colleagues interjected, "Stalker."

"Literally, the stalking, it’s like Donald Trump walking behind Hillary Clinton in the debate," she added, mentioning a memorable debate moment between the two candidates in the 2016 election.

Alford went on to describe Vance’s actions as somewhat threatening to women.

COMIC MICHAEL RAPAPORT SAYS HARRIS LOST HIS VOTE OVER ISRAEL: ‘CAN’T SUPPORT PARTY THAT IS FOR THIS BULLS---"

"Again, for women, this is a huge election for women, women‘s rights, our sense of selves, our sense of not having people control our bodies and not having people control us."

She continued, "And so that‘s like stepping into her territory. It‘s this very, the physicality of it is supposed to send a message. And I cannot wait until she takes that debate stage so she can fight back."

In a social media post sharing a clip of her comments, Alford doubled down on this message and the lack of "respect" it shows for Harris.

"JD Vance trying to confront Kamala Harris on the tarmac is about showing as little respect for her as possible, especially for her role as VP," she wrote.

She then suggested he was exhibiting creepy behavior, adding, "Women who’ve had men try to intimidate them will recognize this behavior. This could be a campaign about policy and substance, but it continues to be about stunts. It’s not the flex he wanted it to be."