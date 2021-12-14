How the Apollo 8 crew delivered an out-of-this-world message of hope during a pivotal Christmas

1968, nicknamed annus horribilis, ‘or ’The Horrible Year,' by some Americans, brought with it shockwave after shockwave. Between the Vietnam War, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and subsequent riots, and the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, the country had been plagued by what seemed like incessant turmoil.



Just halfway through the year, America's emotions had hit their boiling point. Citizens were desperate for anything that would help them heal.

And, as Fox Nation's ‘Christmas on the Moon’ explores, it would take a message from outer space to do just that.



"A group of NASA astronauts, architects, and engineers were looking to turn the nation's turmoil into triumph," said Fox News contributor Bill Bennett, who narrates the special.

With the Apollo program continually bogged down by technological problems, and the Soviet Union continuing to make advances in their own space program, America's years-long dream of putting a man on the moon was beginning to seem out of reach.



But over the summer of 1968, NASA architects and astronauts would make a bold decision that the next mission, Apollo 8, would send astronauts to orbit the moon.

After months of preparation, that decision led to the first-ever successful visit to the moon and subsequent return to Earth - and the first live television broadcast from lunar orbit.

On December 24th, 1968, astronauts Bill Anders, Jim Lovell, and Frank Borman, embarked on the mission as the first humans to travel to the moon. And they decided to wish the world a Merry Christmas in the most spectacular way:

"We are now approaching lunar sunrise, and for all the people back on Earth, the crew of Apollo 8 has a message that we would like to send to you," announced Anders to begin the telecast.

Anders went on to recite verses 1-4 of the Genesis creation story from the King James Bible, with Lovell following up with verses 5–8, and Borman finishing off with verses 9 and 10.

"And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas – and God bless all of you, all of you on the good Earth," concluded Borman.

"The astronauts reading from the Book of Genesis would be broadcast worldwide, on every continent on Earth," said Bennett. "And, at the time, it would become the most-watched television event in history."



Three days later, the crew would complete their nearly-flawless mission, successfully landing in the Pacific Ocean.



For the first time ever, astronauts had visited the moon and returned home safely.