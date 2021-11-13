Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Vietnam vet says US 'didn't really build a democratic government' in Vietnam or Afghanistan

Vietnam Veterans of America President John Rowan ripped the US' nation-building skills on 'Modern Warriors'

By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Similarities between US Afghanistan and Vietnam withdrawals are 'staggering': Hegseth Video

Similarities between US Afghanistan and Vietnam withdrawals are 'staggering': Hegseth

Pete Hegseth sits down with Vietnam War veterans to discuss the parallels between the US withdrawals from Afghanistan and Vietnam.

Vietnam War veteran John Rowan said on the Fox Nation special "Modern Warriors" that aired Saturday on Fox News Channel that the United States government "didn't really build a democratic government" in Afghanistan or Vietnam.

"[I]t all goes back to the original sin, which was we didn't really build a democratic government in any of these places," he said. "…[I]n Vietnam, in particular - … we made so many mistakes it wasn't even funny. I had access to certain information because of the job I did, and it was ridiculous. And [Afghanistan]'s no better. We built this house of cards we call the government."

TALIBAN SAYS AFGHANISTAN WILL BE GUIDED BY SHARIA LAW, 'NO DEMOCRATIC SYSTEM AT ALL'

"We didn't put real people in it [who] really cared about democracy," Rowan continued. "They only cared about how much money they can line their pockets [with]. And sure, when everything hit the fan, what happened? [Afghanistan's president] took off in his private jet with a whole bunch of other people and a whole ton of money, and God knows where the hell he is. Meanwhile, all the military, we're getting sliced up like crazy."

'Some of us were spit at': Vietnam vet Video

Rowan was not the only veteran to criticize his country. Fellow veteran James McCloughan expressed feelings of betrayal by his homeland.

The Medal of Honor recipient said that the fall of Saigon was "kind of like building a house and then somebody com[ing] along and just tearing it down." U.S. government, Rowan lamented, did not recognize that soldiers were "putting [their lives] on the line. …[U.S. officials] turned their back[s] on you, and people don't understand, that's the emotional and psychological part of being a warrior that they don't understand because they weren't in our boots."

  • Image 1 of 3

    WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. President Joe Biden looks on as Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on gun crime prevention measures at the White House on June 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden pledged to aggressively go after illegal gun dealers and to boost federal spending in aid to local law enforcement. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) ____ A CIA employee (probably O.B. Harnage) helps Vietnamese evacuees onto an Air America helicopter from the top of 22 Gia Long Street, a half mile from the U.S. Embassy. ___ TOPSHOT - In this picture taken on August 13, 2021, Taliban fighters stand guard along the roadside in Herat, Afghanistan's third biggest city, after government forces pulled out the day before following weeks of being under siege. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images  |  Bettmann getty Images  |   Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Photo taken on Sept. 2, 2021 shows damaged vehicles at the site of the U.S. airstrike in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan.  (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 3

      ( )

Host Pete Hegseth remarked that the similarities between President Biden's botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and President Ford's withdrawal from Saigon are "staggering." Hegseth said during his tour of duty in Afghanistan, he and his compatriots "attempted to install democracy" but "the Afghans never wanted democracy, nor were [they] capable of repelling it anyway."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Or they don't understand what it actually meant, or it's not compatible with their religious and tribal traditions," he added.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.