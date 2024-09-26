Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Christian Olympian punished for making sign of the cross, other violations at Paris Olympics

Nemanja Majdov was suspended for making the religious gesture, among other violations

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
A Christian judo Olympian was sidelined by the International Judo Federation after he displayed the sign of the cross while walking into the ring at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

Serbian judo world champion Nemanja Majdov announced in a recent social media post that he was suspended for five months from competing in the sport after he made the religious gesture during an Olympic tournament on July 31.

According to the International Judo Federation’s Disciplinary Commission, Majdov was penalized for violating the IJF Code of Ethics, which forbids athletes from making religious signs "before, during or after the fight or during the formal ceremonies." 

The IJF said Majdov had been warned about violating this rule in past fights in 2018 and 2022.

Serbian Judio Olympian

Serbian Judo World Champion Nemanja Majdov competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Getty Images)

Majdov was also accused of violating other rules about respecting his opponent during the same Olympic tournament.

"In addition, at the end of the contest, the athlete refused to bow to the opponent and could not control his emotions. He started to remove his judogi while leaving the tatami," the IJF said. 

Majdov defended his actions in a letter back to the foundation, which was included in their disciplinary report. In it, he referenced his devotion to his faith, saying he didn't mean to cause any provocation with the gesture and that he respects athletes from other religions who have shown other religious symbols.

The Christian athlete also slammed the controversial drag queen opening ceremony at the games as "very Satanic and out of control."

Judo champion at Olympic Games

"The Lord has given me everything, both for me personally and for my career, and he is number one for me and I am proud of that. And that will not change under any circumstances. Glory to Him and thanks for everything," Majdov wrote on Instagram, according to Google Translate. (Getty Images)

In an Instagram post on September 15, he publicly announced his suspension and lamented the IJF's decision. 

"I'm sorry that such a beautiful and difficult sport like judo has fallen to such things," he said, according to Google Translate.

Majdov also said he would never apologize for displaying the sign of the cross.

"The Lord has given me everything, both for me personally and for my career, and he is number one for me and I am proud of that. And that will not change under any circumstances. Glory to Him and thanks for everything," Majdov said, according to Google Translate.

The IJF addressed backlash to the athlete's suspension in a September 18 statement, reaffirming that religious symbols are only restricted on the field of play to maintain neutrality and respect for all athletes in the sport.

"Our rules regarding the display of religious or other signs is strictly related to the field of play, which is a space dedicated exclusively for judo and where only the judo specific signs and rules are on display, equally for all. The IJF does not forbid the practice of religions or religious signs outside the field of play, as we continue to respect the individual freedom of each member of our community," the IJF said.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.