Chris Pratt on finding God during son's life-threatening crisis and how it transformed his spiritual life

In Hollywood, actor Chris Pratt stands out for his faith. But, he says he found God during a crisis.

Superstar Chris Pratt, known for being both a clown and an action star in blockbuster franchises like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World," opened up to Fox News' Steve Doocy about his son's premature birth and his relationship with religion on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.

He described the birth of his oldest son as "very touch-and-go," adding, "When you're in those kinds of moments in your life, there's a lot of prayer and contemplation. That was one of the times in my life where... the tectonic plates in my spiritual life really shifted beneath me and I emerged from that much closer to God than I was before."

Pratt has become known for openly embracing his faith in an industry where that can be viewed as costly. But for him, practicing prayer helps start the day on the right foot.

He told Doocy about his morning routine, which includes "a lot of coffee" and "a little prayer time."

"I do a little prayer time, drink my coffee, try to have a little moment to myself, check in with my wife, and then, you know, the circus usually comes rolling down the stairs, and it's all that all day," said Pratt.

While Pratt's prayer time helps him in his role as a father, he said he also has his faith to thank for his role as a husband.

"I met my wife in church. I was at a church in Hollywood and I looked over, and I saw her. And I know you're not supposed to be checking out girls at church, but I'm only human! And I thought, wow, she's really cute," the actor joked.

"And so, you know, I was there with my son, Jack, and I picked him up from the kids' program, and Jack and I met Katherine basically at the same time and, yeah, rest is history," he continued.

Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. They have three young children together, who don't yet comprehend just how famous their father has become.

"Now Jack, who's thirteen, has seen everything, but my three youngest have yet to really get into [watching my movies]," Pratt said. He told Doocy the story of when he was asked for a photo by Pepperdine volleyball players at a Malibu coffee shop with his younger children.

"I don't really do that when I'm with [my kids] because they don't know what I do," Pratt explained. Still, he asked for the fans' names and they shared a pleasant exchange.

"[My kids] were looking at me like, 'Why do those people want to take a picture with you?' I was like, 'I don't know. I think they're crazy,'" the Hollywood star said.

Pratt wasn't always a leading man, however. When he feels exhausted at the end of a work day, he reminds himself of his "humble beginnings."

"It's a beautiful thing... to think that I can come home from work incredibly tired, and I just have to imagine where I was twenty years ago and realize that I'm tired from work that I had dreamed of being able to do," he said.

Pratt reflected on the sweep of his career — from living out of a van and working for Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. to leading billion-dollar film franchises — and the spiritual beliefs he gained along the way.

He also spoke about his partnership with Hallow, a prayer app, and their advent prayer challenge, which invites participants to find a few minutes to pray each day in December.

"We're focusing on Psalm 46, which is, 'Be still and know that I am God.' So, bringing stillness to the chaotic holiday season," he explained.

In a high-octane town like Hollywood where publicly practicing religion can be rare, or even risky, Pratt aims to keep faith and family at the center of it all.

"It's such a blessing," said Pratt of his personal journey.