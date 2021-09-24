Chris Cuomo email about sexual harassment incident contradicts previous denial on Michael Cohen tape

A veteran television journalist accused CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Friday of sexually harassing her when they worked together at ABC News and he admitted it in a statement, which contradicts the "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake’s denial on a secretly recorded audiotape last year.

In a guest essay for the New York Times, former executive producer Shelley Ross outlined an incident where Cuomo squeezed the cheek of her buttock without her permission in 2005 when they were colleagues at ABC. She also produced an email where he appeared to admit to the incident and apologize for his behavior.

But in an audio recording obtained last year by "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Cuomo told former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reporters were allegedly investigating claims that were made against him while he was an anchor for ABC News.

"You know, I'm always careful when I talk to media, you know?" Cuomo is heard saying in the audiotape released on Tuesday.

"Right," Cohen responded.

"Do you know how many f----- phone calls I've gotten from people at ABC who say that reporters are calling and lying about things they heard about me to try to get stories about me when I was at ABC? Guys calling and saying, 'I heard he's the Charlie Rose of ABC, used to invite women to the hotel and open up his bathrobe.' Do I look like the kind of f----- guy who's gotta do that?" Cuomo continued.

"Sure. Why not?" Cohen replied with a chuckle.

Cuomo, who left ABC News in 2013 after previously anchoring "20/20" and "Good Morning America," went into further detail about what he experienced.

"It's lying- 'so I already have a good source that says that he forced one woman to have sex. I just wanted to know if you heard anything like that.' There is no woman! There is none of that!" the CNN anchor then said. "So here's the problem: women who do work there say, 'Oh yeah, you know, some of these men' and naming me with other guys, 'You know, we bumped into each other once in the elevator and he put his hand on my shoulder and he made me really uncomfortable.' I mean, what the f---?"

Cuomo was also heard telling Cohen, "The media is not your friend," which Cohen appeared to agree with.

On Friday, a little over one year after "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired the leaked audio, Ross accused the CNN host of sexual harassment.

"At the time, I was the executive producer of an ABC entertainment special, but I was Mr. Cuomo’s executive producer at 'Primetime Live' just before that," Ross wrote. "I was at the party with my husband, who sat behind me on an ottoman sipping his Diet Coke as I spoke with work friends. When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock."

Ross said Cuomo told her, "I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss", and did it "with a kind of cocky arrogance." Ross said she told him he couldn't, pushed him off her and revealed her husband was right behind her, and they quickly left the party, which was celebrating an ABC colleague's departure.

While Cuomo denied wrongdoing at ABC News during the conversation with Cohen, he admitted it in an email published by the Times in Ross’ essay.

Ross printed a copy of an email from Cuomo the same evening where he said he was "ashamed" of his behavior and even noted actor Christian Slater had been arrested for similar conduct.

"[T]hough my hearty greeting was a function of being glad to see you … christian slater got arrested for a (kind of) similar act, (though borne of an alleged negative intent, unlike my own)…and as a husband I can empathize with not liking to see my wife patted as such," he wrote.

Cuomo, who was 34 at the time of the alleged incident, asked Ross to pass along an apology to her "very good and noble husband," and also "I apologize to you as well, for even putting you in such a position." He added he would remember his lesson the next time he was happy to see her.

In a statement to the Times, Cuomo reiterated his apology to Ross while noting their interaction was "not sexual in nature."

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' multiple requests for comment. Cuomo also did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment by Fox News.

