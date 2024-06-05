Chicago Democrat takes heat for warning against over-reporting crimes

A Chicago Democrat is facing criticism after saying she will no longer share crime alerts because it creates a negative "perception" of marginalized communities.

Local Alderman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth announced Wednesday that she would no longer relay crime alerts via her social media or constituent email list because of her belief that the "over-reporting of crime leads to an inaccurate public perception about crime rates."

"Research also shows us that over-reporting of crime negatively impacts our most marginalized and underserved neighbors," she said.

Her comments come after a bloody Memorial Day weekend that left 41 people shot, killing nine, including a 5-year-old girl. Another person was fatally stabbed.

During an appearance on "America's Newsroom," Violence Interrupters Executive Director Tio Hardiman said Manaa-Hoppenworth's comments are not necessarily accurate and that Chicago is a "rough place." He suggested that some people may not want crime information to get out to the public at large, but that the public needs to be aware of "skyrocketing" carjackings and armed robberies.

"People need to know to watch their surroundings because you can have somebody robbing people," Hardiman said. "There might be a rash of armed robberies taking place in a certain area, so people need to know. So, I pretty much disagree with that notion not to alert people because it's going on in Chicago."

Earlier in the segment, Hardiman said teams of young people roam Chicago's downtown looking to hurt people by "any means necessary" because they do not fear they will face the consequences.

"We have to step up our game when it comes down to dealing with what's going on in Chicago on a regular basis because violence spreads like an infectious disease," he said.

While murders have dropped in Chicago since 2020, sexual assaults, robberies, battery, theft, and motor vehicle theft have all increased.

Manaa-Hoppenworth did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

