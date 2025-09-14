Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk's friend urges mourners to 'go back to church' following activist's killing

Public memorial scheduled for next weekend at Arizona Cardinals stadium that seats over 70,000

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Friend of Charlie Kirk urges mourners to honor his legacy through faith Video

'The Charlie Kirk Show' executive producer Andrew Kolvet joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the global response to political activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination and his legacy.

Worldwide vigils have taken place following the killing of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. His close friend Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast, is urging mourners to remember him as he believes Kirk would have wanted. 

"I want Charlie to be remembered for his great faith because that's how he wanted to be remembered, for his courage and his faith," Kolvet said Sunday on "Sunday Morning Futures."

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed Wednesday on a Utah college campus. He leaves behind his wife Erika and two young children. 

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK

Person wearing a U.S. flag stands in a crowd of people holding candles during a vigil for Charlie Kirk.

An attendee wearing a U.S. flag joins a candlelight vigil in Seattle for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, who was killed earlier that day at Utah Valley University. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Much of his work focused on reviving what he saw as the traditional American family, a mission rooted in his Christian faith

Kolvet urged supporters to channel their grief into that same commitment. 

"If you [want to] honor Charlie today, it is Sunday… go back to church, open your Bible, pray, ask God to lead you. That’s what he wanted," he said.

Vigils for Kirk have sprung up across the country, including at Turning Point USA campus chapters, on Capitol Hill, and even overseas. Demonstrators at a previously scheduled march in London carried pictures and banners of Kirk.

UTAH STUDENTS LIFT VOICES IN PRAYER AT VIGIL FOR CHARLIE KIRK’S CHRISTIAN LEGACY: 'FELT CALLED BY GOD'

Turning Point USA announced it will hold a public memorial for Kirk next weekend at the Arizona Cardinals’ stadium. The venue can host over 70,000 people. 

Man holds framed photo of Charlie Kirk at London rally

Supporters display a large photo of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk as thousands marched in London at the "Unite the Kingdom" rally organized by Tommy Robinson. (Jaimi Joy/Reuters)

Kolvet said the worldwide response since Kirk’s death reflects his message’s authenticity.

"The reason he resonated, I believe, so widely and so broadly across the world… is because he himself was good. A message sown across the world out of a place of integrity and honesty and decency," said Kolvet. 

RETIRED FBI AGENT WARNS OF 'ASSASSINATION CULTURE' AFTER LEARNING KIRK SUSPECT LIVED WITH TRANS PARTNER

"You can't emulate that. You can fake that. And it comes through. People can see just how straightforward and honest and good he was." 

Kolvet said the peaceful nature of the memorials have been especially meaningful to Kirk’s family, staff, and friends. 

Charlie Kirk greets supporters

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, greets supporters during an event in San Diego, California, on May 1, 2025. (Michael Ho Wai Lee/Getty Images)

"The people that loved him most, they're not rioting. They’re not burning down cities or businesses. They are praying, they’re lighting candles in his honor, and they're expressing the grief that they feel, that we all feel, in their own way," he said.

"That’s been amazing for me to see, but also for his wife, Erika, for the entire Turning Point team, for ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ team. We're honored by the way that the world has chosen to honor Charlie."

Prayer vigils for Charlie Kirk break out across country Video

