Charlie Kirk

Yankees hold moment of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk after shooting death in Utah

Conservative influencer died after being shot during speaking event, FBI says suspect in custody

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Utah governor on Kirk assassination: This is a tragic day for our nation Video

Utah governor on Kirk assassination: This is a tragic day for our nation

 Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers to honor conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Kirk died after being shot at a speaking event in Utah earlier in the day. 

The team displayed a photo of Kirk on their jumbotron ahead of the game with the message "remembering Charlie Kirk." 

A general view of the main scoreboard at Yankee Stadium during a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk before the game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers. 

A general view of the main scoreboard at Yankee Stadium during a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk before the game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers.  (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER, DEAD AT 31 AFTER UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING

"Before tonight's game we held a moment of silence in memoriam of Charlie Kirk. Kirk founded the youth activist group ‘Turning Point USA’ and had become a fixture on college campuses. Charlie Kirk, a husband and father of two children, was 31 years old," the team said in a post on X.

"The conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA was declared dead shortly after being shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University. "

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death in a post on Truth Social.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," Trump wrote. "Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Charlie Kirk remembered for his devotion to politics, influence on the youth Video

The incident prompted emotional responses from many prominent figures in the sports world, including former Yankee Mark Teixeira and New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. 

Kirk died after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot Wednesday at a Utah event, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Charlie Kirk waves to the crowd

Turning Point USA executive director Charlie Kirk gestures on the inauguration day of President Donald Trump's second presidential term, inside Capital One, in Washington, U.S. Jan. 20, 2025. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being shot as he spoke to the crowd from under a white pop-up tent. After the shot, the crowd dispersed, with onlookers shouting, "Run, run, run!"

The FBI said "the subject" of the shooting is in custody.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

