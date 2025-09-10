Yankees hold moment of silence in honor of Charlie Kirk after shooting death in Utah

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Yankees held a moment of silence ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Detroit Tigers to honor conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. Kirk died after being shot at a speaking event in Utah earlier in the day.

The team displayed a photo of Kirk on their jumbotron ahead of the game with the message "remembering Charlie Kirk."

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER, DEAD AT 31 AFTER UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING

"Before tonight's game we held a moment of silence in memoriam of Charlie Kirk. Kirk founded the youth activist group ‘Turning Point USA’ and had become a fixture on college campuses. Charlie Kirk, a husband and father of two children, was 31 years old," the team said in a post on X.

"The conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA was declared dead shortly after being shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University. "

President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk's death in a post on Truth Social.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us," Trump wrote. "Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The incident prompted emotional responses from many prominent figures in the sports world, including former Yankee Mark Teixeira and New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Kirk died after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being shot Wednesday at a Utah event, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Video posted from the event appeared to show Kirk being shot as he spoke to the crowd from under a white pop-up tent. After the shot, the crowd dispersed, with onlookers shouting, "Run, run, run!"

The FBI said "the subject" of the shooting is in custody.

