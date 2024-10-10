Trump boasts of 'genius' ability to 'weave' during rally speeches: 'I don't ramble'

Former President Trump boasted of his ability to "weave" during his rally speeches, pushing back against critics who say he "rambles."

During his appearance on comedian Andrew Schulz's "Flagrant" podcast Thursday, Trump was asked about who was really behind the two assassination attempts against him.

Instead of addressing the question head on, however, he praised the hosts for the "great questions" and quickly pivoted to slamming the "fake news."

"But some of these questions are much better!" Trump said.

"Well, thank you. I appreciate it, I'm honored," co-host Akaash Singh responded, then playfully pointing out, "but you still haven't answered though."

"That was the best dodge of the question!" Schultz reacted.

"I'm trying to get out of it," Trump quipped.

After talking further about the assassination attempts, Trump disclosed to the "Flagrant" hosts his conversational tactic.

"I do a thing called the weave," Trump said. "And there are those that are fair that say, ‘This guy is so genius.’ And then others would say, ‘Oh, he rambled.’ I don't ramble."

"What you do is you weave things- and you do it," Trump told Schulz "You have to have certain things. You need an extraordinary memory, because you have to come back to where you started. A weave is only good if you can go back."

"They don't give you credit for that," Schulz responded. "You can go all the way over here."

"I can go so far here or there," Trump said, sparking huge laughs from the co-hosts. "And I can come back to exactly where I started. Now, someday when you don't come back to where you started-"

"You're Biden," Schulz quipped.

Trump later went on, "I call it the weave. And some people think it's so genius. But the bad people, what they say is, ‘You know, he was rambling.’ I sat around, but there's no rambling. This is a weave. I call it the weave. Good name… That's another name. We had ‘fake news.’ We came up with lots of names. but the weave is- I think we should make ‘the weave’ a part of that staple."

"You gonna be weaving right out of my question twice," Singh laughed.

"I don't even want to know the answer," Schulz exclaimed.

"Let's weave back to his question," Trump quipped before admitting he "hates" answering the question because he was hesitant to falsely accuse anyone of being behind the assassination attempts.

Many of Trump's critics in the liberal media have accused the 78-year-old former president of "rambling" in his rally speeches, putting a spotlight on his age following 81-year-old President Biden's dramatic exit from the 2024 race earlier this year.

The New York Times recently published a story with the headline "Trump’s Speeches, Increasingly Angry and Rambling, Reignite the Question of Age."

"He rambles, he repeats himself, he roams from thought to thought — some of them hard to understand, some of them unfinished, some of them factually fantastical," the Times wrote Sunday, later telling readers "How much his rambling discourse — what some experts call tangentiality — can be attributed to age is the subject of some debate. Mr. Trump has always had a distinctive speaking style that entertained and captivated supporters even as critics called him detached from reality. Indeed, questions have been raised about Mr. Trump’s mental fitness for years."