Ex-CBS reporter who joined Planned Parenthood denies prior biased reporting

Former CBS News reporter Kate Smith, who now works as the senior director of news content for Planned Parenthood, denied Sunday that she engaged in prior biased reporting after getting "candid" about her support for abortion rights.

Two years ago, National Review published a piece labeling Smith as a "Planned Parenthood ambassador" to CBS, and accused her of "posing as a reporter" and writing articles that resemble abortion-rights advocacy group "press releases."

During an appearance on CNN, "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter asked Smith what she thinks of conservatives who claim she was biased in her past coverage on abortion.

Smith pushed back on her critics, noting that major news organizations have "standards" and "lawyers" who review content before goes on the air. She added that she stands by every article in her professional career.

"I would say that making that accusation, you’re playing into the right. And anyone who doesn’t fall by their rules, who isn’t anti-abortion, is against them," Smith said.

She also claimed conservatives "automatically think you are against them" when you attempt to be neutral and take in both sides of an argument, claiming the political right are against doctors and view them as biased because they are "for abortion."

"I really reject all of that criticism… Again, I think these people just don’t understand how newsrooms actually work, they don’t have that kind of experience. But yeah, completely reject that criticism," she said.

Last year when Smith quit CBS, she immediately spoke out about her support for abortion rights.

"Now that I’m not a reporter I can be candid about my own opinions on reproductive rights," Smith wrote. "I’ll say this: With or without Roe v Wade access to abortion is disappearing across the South and Midwest for low income women. And it’s happening more or less under the radar."

She continued, "It’s a pivotal moment for abortion rights, and one that deserves a lot of coverage and our attention. Editors, I know there’s reader and viewer fatigue when it seems like the millionth six-week ban. But it still major news and ought to be covered."

Conservative critics have knocked Smith for a number of past instances that they claim paint Smith as a biased reporter.

In 2020, she expressed sympathy to the Supreme Court's liberal judges over having to hear a case that she said could "gut" the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

While at CBS, Smith also slammed then-Vice President Pence for promoting a pro-life event at the White House.

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.