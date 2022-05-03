Former Planned Parenthood director on Supreme Court leak: Abortion should be decided by states

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson argued abortion should never have been a "federal issue" after leaked Supreme Court documents revealed the highest court may overturn Roe v. Wade. Johnson explained how the "will of the people" at the state level should decide the policy on "Fox & Friends First."

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS

ABBY JOHNSON: I do not believe that abortion should have ever been a federal issue. [It] still should not be a federal issue. This should be something that is fought at the state level. It's a little ridiculous the way that people are acting right now that some of these influencers and legislators are acting right now. They're acting as if abortion is completely going away, which I think is intentional, the way that they're acting. Of course, there will be many states that still have abortion on the books. There are many states that have already codified Roe, states like New Jersey, states like New York, they have already codified Roe onto their books. But of course, there are many states that because of the will of the people, and that's the way that it should be, that's the way that it always should have been, because of the will of the people in those states, states like Texas, states like Louisiana. There's 26 states, actually, that have decided abortion is not what we want in our state because of the majority of the people in those states, and that's the way that it should be. And then you have to fight a state-by-state battle, and that doesn't mean it gets easier. That actually means it gets harder, but that's the way that it should be.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW: