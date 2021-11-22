CBS' 'Face the Nation' corrects claim Rittenhouse crossed state lines while armed: 'Oversight in language'

CBS' "Face the Nation" had to issue a correction after a reporter claimed on Sunday that Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines "armed for battle" ahead of his deadly encounter in Kenosha, Wis.

In the initial report, reporter Mark Strassman suggested Rittenhouse crossed state lines, from Illinois into Wisconsin, with a gun in his possession. However, court testimony and police interviews revealed that the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle Rittenhouse used during the Kenosha riots was already in the city ahead of his trip.

"Lots to unpack here, this country’s ongoing moment of racial reckoning, vigilantism, and self-defense claims from armed people who deputize themselves," Strassman added.

CBS' FACE THE NATION CLAIMS RITTENHOUSE CROSSED STATE LINES ‘ARMED FOR BATTLE’

A day after Fox News Digital reached out to "Face the Nation" to flag Strassman's misleading narrative, the show responded to say it added an editor's note to Sunday's transcript: "Coverage during ‘Face the Nation’ today of the protests following the verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse stated Rittenhouse ‘drove in from Illinois armed for battle.’ Kyle Rittenhouse testified that he did not drive to Kenosha with a weapon. It was not illegal for Rittenhouse to posses that particular weapon. We apologize for this oversight in language."

Several outlets have repeated the same claim, despite court documentation. The media have often misconstrued the events in Kenosha, or declared Rittenhouse a guilty man even before the defense presented its case. Liberal media pundits and Democratic politicians , meanwhile, have called Rittenhouse a "White supremacist."

Defense lawyer Mark Richards recently sounded off on the reporting that took place during the trial.

"That’s wrong," he told "Banfield" host Ashleigh Banfield on Sunday. "When I hear some guest host on Joy Reid say my client drove four hours to go to a riot with his AR, that’s wrong. It’s false."

RITTENHOUSE LAWYER RIPS CNN, MSNBC FOR FALSE REPORTING, BOTCHING ‘BASIC FACTS’

Insider reported the notion that Rittenhouse travelled from Illinois to Wisconsin with the rifle in his possession was one of the top "myths" surrounding the case.

Rittenhouse claimed in court he was acting in self-defense at the Kenosha riots in August 2020 when he shot and killed two men, Joseph Rosenbaum, and Anthony Huber, and injured a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

The 18-year-old was found not guilty on all five charges against him last Friday, including first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, told Fox News it was "not about winning or losing" in this case, as the incident left multiple families grieving, adding that her son felt "remorse" for what transpired.

