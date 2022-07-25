Calls for Biden not to run again deflected by adviser: 'He's not doing politics'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha MacCallum pressed Biden senior adviser Gene Sperling on the administration's handling of the economy, definition of recession and growing calls for the president not to seek a second term on ‘The Story' Monday.

MARTHA MACCALLUM: I've got to ask you really quickly here. The most-read piece in The Washington Post, 'Quit, Joe, quit! Biden could save the midterms with a one-term pledge." It's one of the most popular pieces on the internet today. A quick response to that: should he announce now that he will not run for reelection?

GENE SPERLING: Oh, I'm not getting into all that talk. This president has got his head down and is focused every day on what he can do to keep this continuation of gas prices going down near 70 cents. What he can do to pass this historic chip bill, what he can do to lower prescription drug costs. What he can do to extend the Affordable Care Act for fifteen million.

That's what he's doing. He's not doing the politics of all these projections, he's focused right like you would like him to be: on helping middle-class working families have more opportunity, keep this low 3.6% unemployment, have resilience in this economy and work with Congress. We hope to bring down costs for American families who are definitely dealing with things and higher prices.

MARTHA MACCALLUM: I got to go. I got to go, Gene. But I asked you three times, do you support him running again? It's a simple question. I just want to get your answer before I say goodbye.



GENE SPERLING: Me personally? Yes. Yeah, I personally, I yes. I am deeply supportive.

MARTHA MACCALLUM: Thank you very much. Good to have you. Thank you.

