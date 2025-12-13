Trump Cabinet wives reveal rare glimpse into president’s ‘one big team’ approach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many Americans know who helps President Donald Trump advance his agenda, but fewer Americans know who supports those Cabinet members behind the scenes. Now, the wives of several top Trump administration officials are speaking candidly about their lives and roles.

"It’s interesting being on the inside looking out to see how decisions are made and how much can be done and achieved," said Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Hines was one of eight Cabinet spouses who sat down with "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who is married to Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, to discuss their experiences adjusting to life in the administration.

"It feels like we’re all one big team, led by this really incredible leader who has a lot of courage and makes very quick decisions," said Kathryn Burgum, wife of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

RUBIO REFLECTS ON REMARKABLE POLITICAL JOURNEY FROM TRUMP CRITIC TO TRUSTED CABINET MEMBER

Burgum said the pace of the Trump administration has been faster than anything she has seen in government, including her time as first lady of North Dakota. She described the atmosphere as "entrepreneurial" and "patriotic."

Several of the women said they were surprised by how quickly their families adapted to the new normal. Jennifer Hegseth, whose husband Pete Hegseth serves as secretary of war, said the public does not always see how deeply committed the Cabinet members are to serving the country.

"He does this only because he cares about the troops and our country," said Hegseth.

VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE DECLARES MARRIAGE TO WIFE USHA 'IS AS STRONG AS IT'S EVER BEEN'

"He starts with God and goes from there to make sure he’s doing the right thing."

That sense of dedication was a common theme among the spouses when describing their partners. For some, the transition itself came as a shock.

Allison Lutnick, wife of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, said she learned her husband was being considered for a Cabinet position when she saw his face on television.

TOP TRUMP ADMIN HEALTH OFFICIALS SHARE VISION FOR HHS TO 'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN'

"My biggest surprise initially was learning Howard was even going into the Cabinet," she said.

"I learned about it in my kitchen when his picture came up on the TV screen."

Others said the biggest changes have come through smaller, everyday adjustments. Marlo Greer, whose partner Jamieson Greer is the United States trade representative, said her husband can no longer help with school drop-offs.

JD VANCE DISCUSSES INTERFAITH MARRIAGE AND RAISING CHRISTIAN CHILDREN WITH HINDU WIFE

"It’s just a little busier," said Greer.

"But we love getting to participate in all these things and feel like what my husband is doing is making a difference and really helping Americans."

Robin Turner, the wife of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner, said their marriage and approach to public service have always been grounded in faith. The wives revealed that Turner has acted as a spiritual leader within the Cabinet, often leading the group in prayer.

"If God is first, and then each other, and then our family, then when all of that is strong, then everything else [kind of] falls in place," she said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The women repeatedly emphasized how closely bonded the Cabinet has become as it works toward shared goals. Jeanette Rubio, the wife of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said she was already familiar with political life from her husband’s years in the Senate but still found it "surprising" how well the Cabinet gets along.

"That, to me, is great," she said.