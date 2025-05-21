Bruce Springsteen releases digital downloads of his live anti-Trump speeches

Bruce Springsteen released digital downloads of his live anti-Trump rants on Wednesday in the latest escalation of his feud against the sitting president.

Highlights from the singer-songwriter’s Manchester, England show from last week were made available on streaming services that morning, which included four songs and two attacks against President Donald Trump.

"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n’ roll, in dangerous times," Springsteen said. "In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring."

In another, he accused "a majority of our elected representatives" of failing to protect the people from "the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government."

"They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society, removing residents off American streets," Springsteen said.

This was the same day Trump posted an edited video of himself appearing to knock Springsteen down with a golf ball.

Although Springsteen has been a longtime Trump critic, his Manchester rant got more attention after it was noticed by Trump himself, who posted a response on Truth Social.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country," Trump wrote.

Springsteen appeared to avoid a question regarding this new "feud" with Trump on Sunday.

