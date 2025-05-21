Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen releases digital downloads of his live anti-Trump speeches

President Donald Trump called Springsteen 'highly overrated' after his attacks last week

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Kid Rock fires back at Bruce Springsteen over anti-Trump tirade Video

Kid Rock fires back at Bruce Springsteen over anti-Trump tirade

GARBAGE: Kid Rock fires back at Bruce Springsteen for his anti-Trump tirade in front of a European audience, calling him out for pandering to the Hollywood elite.

Bruce Springsteen released digital downloads of his live anti-Trump rants on Wednesday in the latest escalation of his feud against the sitting president.

Highlights from the singer-songwriter’s Manchester, England show from last week were made available on streaming services that morning, which included four songs and two attacks against President Donald Trump.

"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n’ roll, in dangerous times," Springsteen said. "In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism, and let freedom ring."

Bruce Springsteen in UK

Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of his "The Land of Hopes and Dreams" tour at Co-op Live on May 14 in Manchester, England. (Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

KID ROCK CALLS OUT BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN'S ANTI-TRUMP RANT ON EUROPEAN TOUR, SAYS IT WAS A 'PUNK MOVE'

In another, he accused "a majority of our elected representatives" of failing to protect the people from "the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government."

"They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society, removing residents off American streets," Springsteen said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Springsteen’s publicist for comment.

This was the same day Trump posted an edited video of himself appearing to knock Springsteen down with a golf ball.

Although Springsteen has been a longtime Trump critic, his Manchester rant got more attention after it was noticed by Trump himself, who posted a response on Truth Social.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS IN NEW INSTAGRAM VIDEO: 'VISION OF AMERICA'

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country," Trump wrote.

trump-springsteen-feud

Springsteen and Trump have traded barbs against each other over the last few days. (Getty Images)

Springsteen appeared to avoid a question regarding this new "feud" with Trump on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.