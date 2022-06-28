Hillary, Whoopi lash out at Clarence Thomas; realizing 'electoral annihilation': Sexton

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hillary Clinton and several other liberal personalities were criticized Tuesday after they issued scathing responses to the Supreme Court ruling reserving regulatory authority over abortion to state governments.

Clinton said she went to law school with Justice Clarence Thomas — who wrote an opinion concurring with Justice Sam Alito's majority — saying he has always been a bitter man interested in "grievance."

On Fox News, former CIA officer Buck Sexton and host Jesse Watters pointed out Clinton herself is an "expert" on grievance, having blamed dozens of entities for her loss to Donald Trump in 2016 — and the fact Thomas retains his gregarious personality despite then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Joe Biden's, D-Del., infamously stark treatment during his 1991 confirmation hearing.

Sexton also took issue with comedian Wanda Sykes, who appeared with CBS' Stephen Colbert to disparage middle America as "the red stuff in the middle" — making an argument for majoritarian rule in the United States rather than small-R Republican governance intended by the Founders, following the decision.

"New York and California; we're paying for all [their] crap," Sykes claimed. "Know your position."

Watters criticized Sykes for discussing government with Colbert following his staff's arrest at the Capitol, as the Pennsylvania native further noted middle America feeds and fuels Sykes's preferred coastal blue-states.

"So now they're faced with the prospect, state by state, of having to make arguments over the issue of life… [to] combat the pro-life movement on the battlefield of ideas instead of just shouting and slogans," Sexton added of the overall blowback.

Sexton said Sykes and Clinton are lashing out in part because the Left is realizing their "Living Constitution jurisprudence" is fading at the same time the Democrats face potential "electoral annihilation."

He said Democrats have counted on having the Judicial Branch at their majority's disposal to overturn any popularly enacted legislative endeavors they disagree with.

Sexton and Watters also discussed the "View" hosts' condemnation of both Alito's ruling and Thomas's concurrence — with Whoopi Goldberg addressing the Georgia jurist:

"You better hope they don't come for you next," said Goldberg, referring to Thomas's opinion's discussion of "reconsider[ing]" of past precedents like same-sex marriage protections from Obergefell v. Hodges.

Goldberg referenced the fact Thomas is married to Virginia Lamp — who is White — suggesting interracial marriage protections from Loving v. Virginia could be revisited as well.

Last month, Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Penn., directly cited the Loving case, wondering aloud at a Philadelphia rally if the Supreme Court might seek to overturn it next, along with Brown v. Board — which unsegregated schools.

Watters noted that despite the continued attacks, Thomas remains largely jovial — pointing to a recent run-in with TMZ when a reference to O.J. Simpson Judge Lance Ito elicited his trademark booming laugh.