Bret Baier on reversal of Roe v. Wade: This is about the 'implications of political moments'

Fox News’ Bret Baier said on Friday that former President Trump’s filling of three Supreme Court seats enabled the landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Baier said the decision is a political "earthquake" and could lead to Democrats trying to do away with the Senate filibuster. He also pointed back to Mitch McConnell's 2016 decision not to bring up then-Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland for a vote.

BRET BAIER: What we see is implications of political moments and the Merrick Garland situation and what McConnell did, he has it as a badge of courage and says it's one of the smartest things he thinks he ever did. Obviously, Democratic leaders think it's one of the worst. This is going to be fascinating to watch because there will be another push to get rid of the filibuster, to try to get Democrats while they have control, to have some piece of legislation that counters this ruling.

