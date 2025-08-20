Boston ICE chief 'not backing down,' blasts liberal Mayor Wu over 'public safety crisis'

Expand / Collapse search
Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Boston acting ICE director calls out Mayor Wu for sanctuary city policies Video

Boston acting ICE director calls out Mayor Wu for sanctuary city policies

Boston Acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss Mayor Michelle Wu’s refusal to comply with federal immigration enforcement and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s ultimatum.

A top Boston ICE official is calling out Mayor Michelle Wu after the city refused to comply with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s ultimatum on immigration enforcement. 

Bondi sent letters to dozens of sanctuary cities, counties and states warning they must cooperate with federal immigration laws or face lawsuits and potential cuts to federal funding. 

"Unlike Mayor Wu, I was born and raised in Massachusetts. I grew up in Boston," ICE ERO Boston Acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom."

BOSTON’S WU FIRES BACK AT BONDI, CITING REVOLUTION, AS OTHER CITIES SLAM FEDS OVER ‘SANCTUARY’ WARNINGS

"I know what a safe Boston looks like, and this isn’t it."

oston Mayor Michelle Wu holds a press conference to detail the city’s response after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called on local officials to support federal mass deportation efforts.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speaks at a press conference outlining the city’s response to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s demand that Boston cooperate with federal mass deportations. (Getty Images/Lane Turner)

Sanctuary city policies often limit local law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE to protect illegal immigrants from deportation or apprehension.

Wu publicly rejected Bondi’s demands during a press conference, calling the ultimatum a political stunt.

"Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration's failures. Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law," Wu said Tuesday. 

TOM HOMAN PUTS SANCTUARY CITIES 'ON NOTICE' AS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CRACKS DOWN ON IMMIGRATION

Hyde pushed back on Wu’s comments, arguing that the mayor’s stance undermines public safety.

Attorney General Pam Bondi walks past images displayed outside the White House in Washington, D.C., showing people alleged to be illegal immigrants arrested for crimes.

Attorney General Pam Bondi sent letters to sanctuary cities, counties and states, giving them one week to comply with federal immigration laws or face Department of Justice action. (Getty Images/Francis Chung)

"While Mayor Wu is up, having a press conference and talking about not working with ICE, the men and women of ICE are out working, making her community safer," Hyde said. 

Federal officials have highlighted a series of high-profile migrant arrests in Massachusetts over the past year, involving charges such as aggravated rape of a child, assault and kidnapping.

During a month-long enforcement operation in Boston earlier this year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the apprehension of nearly 1,500 illegal immigrant offenders

Wu has long criticized these federal immigration crackdowns, accusing them of fueling fear in local communities rather than improving security. 

Hyde insisted ICE will continue to carry out enforcement in Boston, despite Wu’s resistance. 

"We swore to uphold our oath to protect the cities and the communities where we work and where we live," she said. 

"Despite the obstacles, the men and women of ICE Boston, and the men and women of ICE in the whole entire country, that's what they do every day."

Other cities like Chicago, Philadelphia and New York also received letters from the DOJ. Washington Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson posted Bondi’s letter on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting he also has no plans to follow her directive. 

The governor wrote in part: "Washington state has no intention of changing our values in the face of threats from the Trump administration."

Michelle Wu responds to Bondi's warning Video

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

