Boston ICE chief 'not backing down,' blasts liberal Mayor Wu over 'public safety crisis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top Boston ICE official is calling out Mayor Michelle Wu after the city refused to comply with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s ultimatum on immigration enforcement.

Bondi sent letters to dozens of sanctuary cities, counties and states warning they must cooperate with federal immigration laws or face lawsuits and potential cuts to federal funding.

"Unlike Mayor Wu, I was born and raised in Massachusetts. I grew up in Boston," ICE ERO Boston Acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said Wednesday on "America’s Newsroom."

BOSTON’S WU FIRES BACK AT BONDI, CITING REVOLUTION, AS OTHER CITIES SLAM FEDS OVER ‘SANCTUARY’ WARNINGS

"I know what a safe Boston looks like, and this isn’t it."

Sanctuary city policies often limit local law enforcement’s cooperation with ICE to protect illegal immigrants from deportation or apprehension.

Wu publicly rejected Bondi’s demands during a press conference, calling the ultimatum a political stunt.

"Stop attacking our cities to hide your administration's failures. Unlike the Trump administration, Boston follows the law," Wu said Tuesday.

TOM HOMAN PUTS SANCTUARY CITIES 'ON NOTICE' AS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CRACKS DOWN ON IMMIGRATION

Hyde pushed back on Wu’s comments, arguing that the mayor’s stance undermines public safety.

"While Mayor Wu is up, having a press conference and talking about not working with ICE, the men and women of ICE are out working, making her community safer," Hyde said.

Federal officials have highlighted a series of high-profile migrant arrests in Massachusetts over the past year, involving charges such as aggravated rape of a child, assault and kidnapping.

During a month-long enforcement operation in Boston earlier this year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the apprehension of nearly 1,500 illegal immigrant offenders.

Wu has long criticized these federal immigration crackdowns, accusing them of fueling fear in local communities rather than improving security.

Hyde insisted ICE will continue to carry out enforcement in Boston, despite Wu’s resistance.

"We swore to uphold our oath to protect the cities and the communities where we work and where we live," she said.

"Despite the obstacles, the men and women of ICE Boston, and the men and women of ICE in the whole entire country, that's what they do every day."

Other cities like Chicago, Philadelphia and New York also received letters from the DOJ. Washington Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson posted Bondi’s letter on X, formerly known as Twitter, noting he also has no plans to follow her directive.

The governor wrote in part: "Washington state has no intention of changing our values in the face of threats from the Trump administration."