Bolton case packed with 'very damning' evidence and national security risks, legal experts warn

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton faces 18 federal charges tied to the alleged mishandling of classified materials, surrendering to authorities Friday.

George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said the evidence against Bolton appears "very damning."

"This information is classified at the highest levels because this is information that can get people killed," Turley told "Fox & Friends."

"I mean, this is the type of information that, if it gets out, can reveal sources and methods that represent really threatening consequences for national security."

According to the indictment, Bolton is accused of transmitting classified national defense information and illegally keeping classified documents that included details on future attacks, intelligence strategies, covert operations and sensitive sources.

Bolton responded to the indictment, saying: "I have devoted my life to America's foreign policy and national security. I would never compromise those goals. I tried to do that during my tenure in the first Trump administration but resigned when it became impossible to do so."

"These charges are not just about his focus on me or my diaries, but his intensive effort to intimidate his opponents."

Turley said even if Bolton’s legal team argues this kind of document handling was common or involved older material, it "doesn’t fly."

"I mean, the question is, is it classified or not? That's why jurors tend to view these as rather cut-and-dry questions," Turley said.

"The other argument was sort of what's suggested by his counsel is, well, everyone does this, this is just keeping a diary. That's not gonna work either. Whether you transmit the document or the contents, it's classified, and it's subject to these criminal laws."

Fox News’ Trey Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, agreed with Turley about the seriousness of the case against Bolton.

"It is the gravest secrets that this country has. It's the kind of information that gets people killed. Millions of documents over years," Gowdy said on "Hannity" Thursday.

"The gravest possible danger could have been done to this country and may well have been done because Iran accessed his email at his home. This is very, very serious."