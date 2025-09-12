Networks can't find any blame for the left in Charlie Kirk's murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The horror that unfolded at Utah Valley University is still hard to process. A few minutes into a joyous meeting before thousands of people, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was gunned down in cold blood.

As they tried to make sense of this senseless murder, the broadcast networks roughly suggested that Kirk was shot because he was "polarizing." ABC correspondent Kyra Phillips explained that Kirk was "known for his outspoken views on politics, culture, religion, often taking his messages to colleges and universities, sparking sometimes pretty heated debates on campus."

Reporter Aaron Katersky added, "there were people on both sides debating whether he should even be allowed to bring his message, often loyal to the agenda of President Trump, to campus." White House reporter Mary Bruce doubled down: "It's no secret that Kirk has said a number of controversial things over the years, in particular about DEI, Jews, women, LGBTQ community, people of color."

As Kirk was bleeding out, ABC News was suggesting this was how "pretty heated debates" ended on campus, and that maybe it wouldn’t have happened if Kirk’s "controversial" appearance hadn’t been "allowed."

Leftists surely found Kirk’s conservative arguments "polarizing" "divisive," and "controversial." But they seem to lack any introspection inside the liberal bubbles of their "news" networks. Spreading their leftist arguments on DEI or LGBTQ or abortion or Trump — often implying that dissent is unacceptably hateful — somehow never polarizes people and is somehow the opposite of controversy. How can their sweet reason be "controversial?"

By the time the Wednesday evening newscasts came on, there was an appropriate tone of horror at the shooting. But on Thursday, "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson told former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that Kirk’s speech was "offensive to specific communities" and asked if Republicans needed to watch their mouths. "Speaking of this tragedy, is this a moment for your party to reflect on political violence? Is it a moment for us to think about the responsibility of our political leaders and their voices and what it does to the masses as they get lost in misinformation or disinformation that turns into and spills into political violence?"

McCarthy tried to stay on a unifying message, but Burleson’s question was "offensive to specific communities," in this case the Trump-voting half of America. Everyone who agreed with Kirk on many issues felt like this could have been the violent fate of any conservative speaker out in public, especially on "progressive" campuses.

Kirk’s alleged assassin was not a Republican. CBS didn’t wonder if the shooter had been influenced by wild leftist rhetoric from any kind of media or political figure. The rhetoric of the Left is somehow always above scrutiny.

The morning after the murder, NPR turned to Kyle Spencer, a leftist author of a 2022 book about "The Untold Story About America's Ultraconservative Youth Movement And Its Plot For Power." She claimed "Charlie really positioned himself as somebody who was supporting Whiteness, White people, White culture and the White culture of this country against what he saw as efforts that were efforts to create equity in the country and to support the disenfranchised."

"Public" broadcasting is deeply suffused with the "DEI ethic" that they must "center the marginalized," and so anyone who opposes the Black left should be marginalized as a far-right racist fringe. But they loved Black Lives Matter and their racial "reckoning" in 2020.

As news bubbled up that there were political markings on the shooter’s ammunition, on Thursday’s "World News Tonight" on ABC, they took the reports of "anti-fascist" and pro-transgender messaging and dumbed them down. Matt Gutman could only say law-enforcement sources found "a high-powered rifle wrapped in a towel, and three unspent cartridges inscribed with words and symbols. Tonight, authorities [are] working on what the markings might mean."

On Friday, authorities revealed one shell casing read: "Hey fascist! Catch!" Another said "O bella ciao, bella ciao," which refers to a leftist song celebrating the end of Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, but the left still uses it against the current conservative Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The news networks have spent the last 10 years wildly using terms like "fascist" and "authoritarian" to describe not just President Donald Trump, but Republicans and conservatives in general. By contrast, the radical left "Antifa" movement has largely escaped any critical scrutiny and in recent years, the media have pretended that this is some sort of kooky invention of conspiracy theorists.

When the network newscasts casually allow Democrats to compare Trump to Adolf Hitler and suggest he and his voters are an "existential threat" to democracy, they are the ones raising national tensions. Not conservatives.