Biologist to Tucker: If Ivermectin proven effective against COVID, it moots vaccine push

An evolutionary biologist claimed Friday that, should the anti-malarial drug Ivermectin be proven effective against the coronavirus, it would moot the usage of and potentially the ability to administer the U.S. coronavirus vaccines currently active under the Food & Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization.

Bret Weinstein – who previously made headlines after being pressured out of his biology professorship at Evergreen State College in Washington State for criticizing an anti-White "day-of-absence" – told Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" that he has been analyzing the vaccines, and has summarily been censored for raising concerns about the shots and the medical establishment's opposition to alternative treatments.

"[I]f Ivermectin is what those of us who have looked at the evidence think it is … then the debate about the vaccines would be over by definition, because the vaccines that we have so far were granted emergency use authorization," Weinstein said, noting that the coronavirus vaccines are not formally "approved" treatments by the FDA and instead administered under the rarely-delineated category of EUA.

According to the FDA's own definition, an EUA is "is a mechanism to facilitate the availability and use of medical countermeasures, including vaccines, during public health emergencies, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic."

"Under an EUA, FDA may allow the use of unapproved medical products, or unapproved uses of approved medical products in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions when certain statutory criteria have been met, including that there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives," the agency said.

That last clause, Weinstein told host Tucker Carlson, is key to why it is important that Ivermectin and other established pharmaceuticals are thoroughly investigated as alternative treatments.

"That emergency use authorization has as a condition that there be no safe and effective treatments available," he said, noting that Ivermectin is old enough and established enough that it is "out of [its] patent" – meaning it can be produced generically – and has been proven safe and effective for other medical conditions.

Discovered around 1975 in Japan, Ivermectin is most notably used as a treatment for malaria in hard-hit regions like Africa, and has also been used in veterinary medicine as a very common treatment for heartworm in domesticated dogs and cats. Ivermectin lotion has also been prescribed to treat head lice in children.

Ivermectin is also a cost-effective medication for its current uses, with a 3-day prescription-withstanding supply costing less than $50 on Amazon.

"So if Ivermectin is safe and effective … then there shouldn't be vaccines that we're administering. They should be in testing and we should be finding out whether they are or are not safe," said Weinstein, alluding to several serious cases of vaccine side effects.

Weinstein suggested that if the anti-malarial was proven effective, it would moot the Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine.

In January, the New York Post reported on a study of 573 patients that revealed only 8 who received Ivermectin died versus 44 out of 510 who passed away after being administered a placebo.

However, the FDA in March warned against Ivermectin's use as a treatment for COVID, explaining that "taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm." The agency also warned that humans can be harmed if they ingest the derivative formulation of Ivermectin meant otherwise for dogs and horses.

The National Institutes of Health, the agency under which Dr. Anthony Fauci's NIAID falls, has said that indeed "Ivermectin has been shown to inhibit the replication of SARS-CoV-2 [COVID-19 virus] in cell cultures," but that pharmacokinetic studies suggest "doses up to one-hundredfold higher" than approved anti-parasitic dosages in humans are needed to attain adequate treatment of coronavirus complications.

On "Tucker Carlson Today," Weinstein went on to lament that the U.S. and its federal medical bureaucracy appears to have no long-term plan to fight coronavirus, other than the potential for an unclear number of regular "booster shots" of the current COVID vaccine.

He added that in the wake of strong adverse reactions, such as a Northern Virginia woman who suffered a massive brain-bleed, it is questionable why the establishment continues to expose Americans to vaccine risks, versus the studies that have shown people who have been infected with COVID-19 have been "effectively vaccinated by the disease itself" and that that post-infection immunity is stronger and longer-lasting than vaccine-based resistance.

