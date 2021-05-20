'Teen Vogue' claims US universities 'right-wing institutions,' as anti-conservative protests abound

A Thursday op-ed in the magazine Teen Vogue claimed that American universities are collectively a "right-wing institution."

In the column, writer Asheesh Kapur Siddique spoke about the right wing's "dominance of academia" and how conservative ideology is purportedly "destroying higher education."

"The only way to save the American university is for students and professors to take back control of campuses," Siddique, a history professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, wrote.

The column noted how conservative voices continue to berate universities for allegedly indoctrinating students via left-wing professors, but countered that those claimants "misunderstand" how colleges operate.

He said there is no "Democrat way to teach calculus" or "Republican approach to medieval English literature," adding that professors "no longer" run the university as an institution.

Siddique alleged that Harvard, an institution often considered liberal by centrists and conservatives, is largely influenced by a ‘board of overseers’ that operates like a corporation, adding that many of its members come from corporate America and Wall Street.

However, conservatives have made the opposite claim, pointing to the widespread and often animated derision with which conservative figures and Republican candidates like the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, have been treated by faculty and students on campus.

At Evergreen State College in Washington state, Professor Bret Weinstein was effectively pressured out of his post for criticizing a college "day of absence." Students shut down the campus and shouted down then-evolutionary biology professor Weinstein for merely questioning the event kicking White people off campus.

Weinstein, who describes himself as "deeply progressive," ultimately lost his job and was labeled a "racist" and "white supremacist."

Pennsylvania State University's faculty recently voted to cancel the use of what they considered masculine terminology like "freshman" and reduced the use of "him" or "her" to "them" in one example.

In 2006, the New York Times reported that faculty and student became "up in arms" when Manhattan's New School offered John McCain to be that year's commencement speaker – at a time he was considering a 2008 presidential run.

The school's president at the time, former Sen. Bob Kerrey, D-Neb., said it would be fitting to have his fellow Vietnam Veteran address the students.

Faculty and students filed a petition to Kerrey and spoke out about McCain's neoconservative military policy platform and his stance on abortion.