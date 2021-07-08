Virginia woman recounts 'massive brain bleed' from COVID vaccine, as Fauci tells hesitant folks 'Get over it'

A Virginia woman recounted a near-death experience following her second coronavirus vaccine injection that has left the left side of her body gravely and permanently wounded.

Barbara Orandello told "The Ingraham Angle" she was rushed to two different hospitals only 18 hours after receiving the second installment of her vaccine, underwent an emergency craniotomy, and returned home to very limited use of her left side and reduced vision in both eyes.

On Wednesday, however, NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on MSNBC and sternly asked "what is the problem" with vaccine hesitancy:

"Get over it. Get over this political statement," Fauci told host Christopher Hayes.

On "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday, host Laura Ingraham said Orandello is having a "little trouble ‘getting over’" her vaccine, and welcomed the septuagenarian and her daughter Kerry Quinlan onto her program.

"Barbara listened to Fauci and the experts who are guilting Americans into getting a COVID vaccine. No matter what their precondition, by the way. She received her second dose of Moderna on March 3rd, and what happened to her afterward is equally disturbing," Ingraham said.

Orandello recounted receiving her second dose of vaccine that day, and subsequently waking up March 4th with "horrific pain in [her] right eye" that sent her off her bed and onto the floor.

Her husband was unable to help her stand up, and she was rushed first to a hospital in Loudoun County, Va., and next to another hospital in neighboring Fairfax County, as doctors sought a way to diagnose and treat her urgent medical crisis.

"They took me by helicopter, and they were letting me die, I'm going to tell you, they were letting me die," she said, asserting that her condition was very grave. "They said to my son, "There's nothing we can do," and "She's comfortable, just let her go," and my son went ballistic, and he got yelling at them to get a brain doctor … they got the brain surgeon in," she said.

"My husband who was en route, had to give permission over the telephone to operate, and I had an emergency craniotomy. – Thank God-- I had a massive brain bleed," she continued.

"[It was] massive. One-third of my brain was filled with blood," Orandello recounted.

Quinlan, a biologist by trade, told Ingraham that she is "pro-science" like many, adding that she predicts the inflammation from the vaccine caused an artery to rupture."

"Like my mom said, you know, a third of her brain was filled with blood and she suffered from a hemorrhagic stroke," Quinlan said.

In addition, Ingraham played a clip of Orandello and her husband last Christmas excitedly cooking and celebrating the holiday – and she asked her if she could do that same kind of work at this point.

"No," Orandello replied. "I am completely -- my whole left side is gone, from my eyes down to my feet. Totally gone. I have no hand here, I can't lift my arm, my shoulder, my leg, my foot, my eyes," she continued, gesturing to her left.

"I lost eyesight in the left lower quadrant of both eyes, even my right eye."

Quinlan said that such reactions as her mother's may not be emblematic of the majority of cases, but are still grave and adverse nonetheless.

"The message here is that these adverse reactions need to be made public. You need to be transparent. So that they can learn from it," she said, adding that no relevant government agency or manufacturer has reached out to them in response to such a critical episode.