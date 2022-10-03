Billy Eichner ripped on Twitter for fuming at 'straight people' not coming to see 'Bros'

Actor Billy Eichner was mocked on Twitter for complaining that "straight people" didn't go see his film, while also warning "homophobes" to skip it.

The comedian stars in the Judd Apatow-produced LGBTQ romantic comedy "Bros," which tanked at the box office. The movie cost $22 million to make, but only earned $4.8 million its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the film struggling to attract audiences, Eichner urged some people to not go see it.

Leading up to the film's premiere, the actor touted positive reviews of the pic, along with a scornful message to those who didn't see the movie. "Sorry homophobes!" he tweeted several times. When "Bros" opened, he again warned "homophobes" to skip the film.

KATHY GRIFFIN BLASTED FOR WARNING THOSE WHO DON'T WANT ‘CIVIL WAR’ TO ‘VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS’: ‘THIS IS WRONG’

"Everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo should go see BROS tonight! You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often. I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!!" he tweeted.

At the same time, Eichner blamed "straight people" for the movie's poor box office showing.

Several Twitter users ridiculed the actor for scaring away viewers and then complaining when people didn't go see the film.

Tablet Magazine's Noam Blum sent out a sarcastic tweet. "HAHA SUCK IT HOMOPHOBES!" he wrote, with screenshots of Eichner's aforementioned tweets, adding afterwards, "wtf the homophobes didn't see my movie."

VOX WRITER TELLS PARENTS TO ‘WORRY’ ABOUT NOT LETTING THEIR KIDS TRANSITION

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aide Christina Pushaw also mocked, "'Buy my product or else you're a bigot.'"

Conservative writer Chad Felix Greene ripped into Eichner, writing, "I guarantee 90% of Americans seeing Eichner's headlines right now are like, ‘Wait. What movie? What are they mad at us about now?’"

Rob Smith, founder and president of the Douglass Society, tweeted this was an example of "Hollywood victim liberalism."

"Billy Eichner made a big deal about ‘Bros’ having an all LGBT cast, included a joke at straight peoples' expense in the trailer, and is now whining that it flopped because "homophobic" straights didn't see it. Typical Hollywood Victim Liberalism," he noted.

It wasn't just conservatives scoffing at Eichner's bad take, either. Philadelphia magazine editor-at-large Ernest Owens wrote, "As a Black queer man, I can personally tell you why I didn't go see it in the box office: Because Billy Eichner is obnoxious (and corny) as hell."