New York Times article says 'homophobia cannot be ruled out' in poor box office returns for 'Bros'

A New York Times article on the poor box office returns of the gay romantic comedy "Bros" said "homophobia cannot be ruled out" for its underwhelming performance.

Billed as the first such movie from a major studio, "Bros" grossed a paltry $4.8 million in its wide-release weekend, about 40 percent less than expected from industry analysts.

"What went wrong in this case?" the Times' Brooks Barnes reported. "In going after the widest audience possible, 'Bros' may have fallen into a marketplace nether world — too straight for gay audiences, and too gay for straight ones, some analysts posited. Several longtime film distribution executives noted that Eichner can be polarizing as a comedic personality and his star power, at least on movie theater marquees, is minimal. And, of course, homophobia cannot be ruled out."

The Times noted Universal poured considerable resources into the movie, spending upwards of $40 million on promotions alone, in addition to its $22 million budget. Stars like Seth Rogen and Mariah Carey urged viewers to see it, and outspoken liberal lead actor and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner engaged in a marketing frenzy to get viewers in the seats. But like many other romantic comedies in recent years, it saw poor results – another reason why more studios are sending such movies straight to streaming services, where they enjoy more success.

Barnes didn't reply to a request for comment.

Eichner was less than graceful in his response to the "outright marketplace rejection," as the Times put it, tweeting his disappointment that "straight people, especially in certain parts of the country" didn't see it. The movie received highly positive reviews from critics and an "A" CinemaScore from audiences.

"Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn't show up for Bros. And that's disappointing but it is what it is," Eichner wrote.

He added that "everyone who ISN'T a homophobic weirdo" should see the movie.

CNN's headline failed to note his anger at the numbers, going with the more vanilla "Billy Eichner weighs in on 'Bros' disappointing box office debut."

The Wrap reported Universal "pigeonholed" itself with how it marketed the movie, in the eyes of rival studios and industry figures.

The highest-grossing movies in 2022 have almost all been from established franchises; as of early October, the best performers domestically were "Top Gun: Maverick," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Jurassic World Dominion," "The Batman" and "Minions: The Rise of Gru." Four were sequels, while "The Batman" was yet another incarnation of the iconic superhero.

"Bros" is hardly the first movie to receive glowing reviews from critics but not resonate with audiences. Co-starring Luke Macfarlane, the movie depicts his and Eichner's up-and-down relationship.